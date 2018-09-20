The Laramie City Council approved a resolution that will ask the Wyoming Department of Transportation, or WYDOT, to review pedestrian safety.
Councilman Charles McKinney introduced the resolution Tuesday during a regular session of the City Council. McKinney said he had concerns about several streets in the city that the council does not have control over.
There are several roadways within Laramie city limits that are under the supervision of WYDOT. Grand Avenue, Third Street and Snowy Range Road are all maintained by the state.
The resolution will be requesting that WYDOT evaluate three areas for pedestrian safety. The stretches of road are Snowy Range Road between Colorado Avenue and Highway 230 and between Pierce Street and Interstate 80 along with Third Street between University Avenue and Harney Street.
Mckinney said he has seen children crossing Snowy Range Road in order to get to school and was concerned for their safety.
“We have traffic coming in at 60 miles per hour,” he said.
In an ideal scenario, McKinney said he would like to see improvements in two areas: a crosswalk near the Shell gas station at 2471 W. Jackson St. and one on Johnson Street.
McKinney also said there needs to be serious consideration on Third Street so pedestrians can cross easier. As part of the deconstruction of the Clark Street Bridge, WYDOT took out the signals at the intersection of Clark and Third streets. The removal of the signal left a half-mile of Third Street without any way to cross it safely.
During public comment, Laramie resident Judy Snoke said the issue was important to her.
“As a former teacher, I feel very strongly about safety,” she said. “I think your concerns are quite justified.”
Councilman Dave Paulekas asked why the concern wasn’t taken to the city of Laramie Traffic Commission, since considerations about roads usually go to that board first.
Mayor Andi Summerville said it was because all of the roads talked about are under the supervision of WYDOT.
All the city could do was ask for the review. McKinney said he said he was bringing it before the council so the city could put its weight behind his concerns.
Paulekas said he would be voting for the resolution while saying he wants to make it clear the council can’t act as traffic experts.
He said asking for review was perfectly fine. Summerville said that was all the council was doing.
The resolution was passed unanimously. Summerville said council members should channel all their concerns to City Manager Janine Jordan.
