One of the ways Laramie’s 150th Anniversary Committee is commemorating the city’s sesquicentennial birthday is by raffling off a custom-engraved, lever-action, gold-plated Henry .45 caliber rifle.
Donated by Wellington LTD, of Loveland, Colorado, the rifle boasts several etchings from Laramie’s history such as Jacques LaRamie, the Laramie Depot, the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, the Dale Creek Bridge and Guy Holt riding Steamboat.
“We chose a Henry because the rifle is American made, in good supply and has quality wood,” Wellington owner Jim Combs said. “Wood quality is important, because some of the etching is actually cut into the wood.”
Wellington’s engraver has 30 years experience, and the company has created historical collector rifles since 2004. When the company came across information about the Laramie’s 150th celebration, Combs said they wanted to get involved.
“We researched Laramie, and I also talked to (Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site Superintendent) Deborah Amend and the Laramie Area Visitor Center about what made the town stand out,” Combs said. “So the etchings were a culmination of several people working together to select the scenes.”
Visitor Center Assistant Director Mike Gray said Wellington’s donation worked well with the theme of the celebration.
“The symbolism of a firearm and the West goes hand-in-hand,” Gray said. “It’s a piece of Americana that is our history.”
Raffle tickets start at $25 and Gray said the committee is offering deals for people who buy more than one at a time. Call 745-4195 or stop by the Laramie Area Visitor Center, 210 Custer St., to purchase raffle tickets.
“The more you buy, the cheaper it gets,” he said. “We’re hoping to do the drawing during Laramie Jubilee Days after the parade and have Gov. Matt Mead pull the ticket for the winner.”
For people who would like a commemorative rifle without the hassle of testing their luck, Combs said Wellington is selling 11 identical rifles at www.wellingtonltd.com.
Committee Chair and Mayor Andi Summerville said the money raised through the raffle could help the committee fund 150th anniversary activities.
“The donation of the rifle enables this to be a fundraising event for the committee to pay for the various events throughout the year,” Summerville said. “I think Wellington did an amazing job. It’s a gorgeous collector rifle. I think the etchings really showcase what Laramie was like 150 years ago.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.