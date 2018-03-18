The Albany County Commission received public input March 6 on turning a portion of Dry Park Road into a county road, which could provide Albany County residents with additional access to Lake Owen and the Medicine Bow National Forest and improve emergency response in the area.
Albany County Commissioner Heber Richardson said the public used to use the road to access the national forest, but because part of the road is on private property, it has been closed to the public for several years. The only way to legally open the road to the public is for the county to acquire the land and make it a public road, he said.
“The forest service became uncomfortable essentially dumping public users out to private ground out of the forest,” Richardson said. “Really, the only way we can make it a public road is if we make it a county road, and we take care of it appropriately, where it will stand up to RVs and get some signage and drainage and other things it would need to handle the traffic.”
Along with providing recreational access to the forest, opening the road could provide first responders better access for responding to emergency situations near Lake Owen, Albany County Fire Warden Chad Dinges said.
“Albany County Fire District No. 1 and Centennial (Valley Volunteer) Fire Department are in the process of establishing a fire station on (Wyoming) Highway 11 near the Fox Park intersection on the old Buckeye Ranch,” Dinges said. “From that location, this road would be a key access point for emergency resources responding in that location.”
Details such as what traffic would be allowed on the road and how people could access it without a vehicle would need to be determined later, Richardson said. But, if the road becomes a county road, then it would most likely be open seasonally.
“We will probably have the seasonal closure related to the forest service’s needs and game and fish needs because of the critical wet habitat there,” Richardson said. “But for four months, it would be a really great way for the public to access the forest and be able to do so how it has always been done for the last 100 years or however long it has been there.”
Some area residents expressed concerns about opening the road to the county commission such as road hazards from potential logging operations using the road and affecting crucial winter habitat. Albany County resident Robb Hitchcock wrote in a letter to the County Commission asking the commission to address these concerns on how the area would be affected.
“Because of possible extensive logging and related traffic on Fox Creek Road and at the junction with Forest Service Road 517 … what guidelines is (the commission) preparing for said roads?” Hitchcock writes. “Increased traffic on county roads may likely result in single vehicle (collisions) and/or collisions with logging trucks, workmen vehicles and equipment.”
U.S. Forest Service Laramie District Ranger Frank Romero said as of March 6, using the road has not been part of their contracts with logging operations in the area, but it could be in the future.
“As of right now, the way we would appraise the timber sale out of Lake Owen is not coming out of Dry Park Road onto Fox Creek Road,” Romero said. “That doesn’t mean that the operator that purchased it and they want to negotiate an alternative route they have those options as well.”
