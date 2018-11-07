RIVERTON — There are conflicting reports about an incident that took place last week when several tribal members voted early at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander.
A press release from the Wyoming Democratic Party said the tribal members encountered difficulty during their trip to the courthouse on Oct. 29, where they were “discouraged from registering and voting.”
“A worker erroneously told the group they must register and vote at tribal polling locations,” the press release states.
According to the press release, a field organizer who accompanied the tribal members “pressed the issue,” and the group was allowed to vote at the courthouse.
“These folks believe they were treated rudely because they are Native Americans, and that is unacceptable,” WDP chairman Joe Barbuto said in the press release. “This is what discourages other tribal members from voting.”
Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese had a different memory of the incident, however, beginning with the number of tribal members involved.
The WDP press release said six people were part of the group, but Freese said there only were three.
Freese said the individuals came to the clerk’s counter and said they wanted to register to vote, so her chief deputy Margy Irvine informed them that pre-registration closed Oct. 22 and they could register to vote on Election Day.
Then one member of the group clarified that the individuals wanted to vote early, on Monday, Freese said, so Irvine asked to see their Wyoming driver’s licenses so she could register them to vote.
“The first person did have his driver’s license,” Freese said. “She found him on the computer and said, ‘You already registered,’ (so she) got him prepared to vote.”
The next person in line did not have her driver’s license with her and was unable to access it, according to Freese.
“Margy said, ‘I have to have that to get you registered to vote,’” Freese said.
Around that time, Freese said, the Democratic field organizer called Bruce Palmer, a leader in the Fremont County Democratic Party, and had him speak with Irvine, who explained what the clerk’s office needed in order to register the tribal members to vote.
After speaking with Palmer, Freese said Irvine spent 15 minutes finding the second tribal member’s driver’s license on the computer — an effort “above and beyond” normal service from the clerk’s office.
Irvine was able to find the driver’s license, Freese said, and the second tribal member was registered and voted.
The third individual in line had a copy of her driver’s license and tribal identification, Freese said, and she also was registered and then voted.
Freese disputes the notion that the tribal members were treated differently because of their ethnicity.
“We say the same thing to every single person who comes through our doors,” Freese said. “We treat everybody the same.”
Irvine has been working in the clerk’s office for 26 years, Freese said, and most of the rest of her staff have worked there for at least 15 years.
“We don’t have this kind of problem as a general rule here in Fremont County,” she said. “We do a really good job — and I’m only saying that because people tell us that. ... We get good comments back on our customer service and how helpful we are.”
She believes the field organizer involved “jumped to conclusions,” noting that Freese has worked with the Democrat all season registering tribal members to vote on the reservation.
“They heard me say every time I registered somebody, ‘Do you have a valid Wyoming driver’s license?’” Freese said.
“They should’ve been more (prepared) to come here that day.”
She has been contacted by various organizations claiming that she needs to accept tribal identification when registering people to vote, but Freese maintains that she only will take a tribal ID if the individual in question does not have a Wyoming driver’s license.
“If you own (a driver’s license) please bring it,” Freese said. “It proves you are who you say you are when you register.”
Other published reports noted that voters who don’t have their driver’s licenses with them can provide a driver’s license number along with another form of ID.
If they don’t have a driver’s license at all, they can give the last four digits of their social security number along with another form of ID.
Even if they don’t have a social security number, they can vote with another form of identification, or they can cast a provisional ballot which allows them to provide documentation by the end of the next business day.
Barbuto said the WDP is collecting stories about voting difficulties and following the election will continue working with election officials, tribal leaders and others to help improve the tribal voting system and experience.
“When our friends, family, and colleagues from the tribal community tell us that they are experiencing voter suppression, we believe them, and we’re going to work together to fix these problems,” Barbuto said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.