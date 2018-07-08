City looks to apply for street funding

During a regular session, the Laramie City Council discussed an application for a grant and gave direction to city staff, but the application will likely be incomplete.
Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grants are awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation and are meant to invest in surface infrastructure according to the DOT website. BUILD grants were previously called Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grants.
Changes in the eligibility requirements for BUILD grants this past year has made Laramie eligible for the first time, City Manager Janine Jordan said.
However, the city staff only has until July 19 to write and submit a grant proposal.
A major piece of the application for the grant is a cost benefit analysis of the proposed project, and it takes a considerable amount of time and money to complete.
“This document alone is probably one year of work, provided by a private consultant,” Sarah Reese, administrator for community and economic initiatives, said. “And we don’t have that prepared for any of our projects, nor could we have anticipated that that was a need.”
Reese said they do some studies and talk about cost benefit, but not to the level of detail required by the DOT. They have some studies focusing on crash data, safety and economic development for Ivinson Avenue, but it will still fall short of what is required for the BUILD grant.
Jordan brought the resolution forward to the Laramie City Council so that they could provide guidance on what projects they should focus their time on. The two projects they could start construction on in the required time period are repaving Ivinson Avenue and paving gravel roads in West Laramie.
The discussion among councilors focused around debate on whether they should do two applications or one and that it was better to submit an incomplete application. Mayor Andi Summerville was worried about whether this grant would be available to small cities in a year because of the uncertainty of the federal government.
“I have absolutely no idea what the next year will hold,” Summerville said. “Congress specifically made a onetime appropriation for 2018.”
Summerville said this program was changed under the Trump administration to allow for small towns to apply, but mid-term elections could change that to make the funds available to only large cities again. She said it would be better to apply than not to because all they can say is no, which would result in the same situation as if they did not try at all.
Councilman Klaus Hanson was optimistic about their chances with the grant, as the Ivinson Avenue project had something in common with other projects that had received funding from the same source.
“There is always a strong emphasis on multi-motile,” Hanson said.
Hanson said this meant having multiple routes of transportation present in the project, like bike paths and public transportation.
The Laramie City Council decided to give the city staff direction to work on a grant application for both projects, but to focus on the Ivinson Avenue project.
“The quality of the Ivinson application comes first,” Councilwoman Phoebe Stoner said.
“I don’t want staff getting into the position where they are sacrificing the quality of our initial intent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.