The Laramie City Council voted Tuesday to delay a sewer enhancement project on North Second Street until that work could be rolled into a possible future paving project for that area.
The council passed the resolution against city staff recommendations and over objections raised by some council members that the sewer project was too necessary to postpone.
“I have a problem with us postponing needed infrastructure projects because we haven’t decided what we’re doing on the future paving of these streets,” Councilor Dave Paulekas said. “I just can’t go along with it.”
Two budget amendments were pulled during the council’s May 24 special meeting to request follow-up information from staff.
The amendments included a project to replace aging sanitary sewer lines under Second Street between Hancock and Baker streets. City staff was tasked with finding a way to combine the sewer project with a paving project to avoid disturbing the road twice when the city came back in the future to upgrade the currently unpaved road.
Staff recommended not delaying the sewer project, but the council voted 6-3 to do just that.
“We’re doing it more holistically, hopefully saving money in the long term and addressing some critical corridors in the business district up on North Second Street that are in desperate need of street improvements,” Mayor Andi Summerville said. “There will be lost money if we do just the sewer project right now and then go back and do the design. … It may only be a couple hundred thousand dollars, but it’s a couple hundred thousand dollars.”
Councilor Phoebe Stoner agreed.
“I think that saving $100,000 or $200,000 is a big deal and I think that if we can do that, in this case, it’s important,” she said.
Not all councilors were convinced.
Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce said the project should not be delayed, but rather the sewer project be amended to reflect road improvement decisions following planned council discussion on the topic later in the summer.
“To be very frank, we’re been putting off this conversation for at least the amount of time I’ve been on council, which is at least five-and-a-half years now,” she said. “So, I mean, we have to have this conversation. I think we’re all getting that message and I think we’re finally moving there.”
Summerville agreed that discussion of upgrading critical roads was long overdue.
“This conversation should have been had a long time ago, about how we want to approach this project — given the scope of this project and the needs that are in that area,” she said. “But instead, we’re so laser-focused on just going in with the sewer line, we’re not talking about the bigger issues.”
As the city works to upgrade its C-line sewer — the line in question — it must work upstream, Public Works Director Earl Smith told council, meaning a delay on this particular segment will delay future planned projects.
“Essentially, it sets off this chain reaction or domino effect where we have to delay more and more other projects,” he said.
“My reason for wanting to delay the project is not to delay the sewer projects as they’re going,” Summerville said. “My hope is that if we can make this decision after August that we can design the next phases and make (up) some ground.”
