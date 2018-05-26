Frogs scream.
I’m not talking about a loud ribbit or croak — they scream. I discovered this during a recent visit to Kansas’ Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area.
This amazing wetland area near central Kansas covers nearly 20,000 acres. According to literature provided at the area’s entrance kiosk, the Cheyenne Bottoms is considered the most important ecosystem in Kansas and has been designated as a “Wetland of International Importance.”
I read about this area previously and was intrigued. I figured it made a great stopping spot to break up my drive from Laramie to Kansas City where I planned to join in the celebration of my nephew’s high school graduation.
Not only is this area an excellent area to explore as a break from driving tedium, I discovered it is well worth a return trip — but preferably closer to either the spring or fall migration seasons.
Visiting the refuge in mid-May is at the tail end of the huge migration season where birds pass over Kansas and Nebraska on their way to summer grounds in the north. The fly-way has an hourglass shape and, at that center constriction, is the Cheyenne Bottoms. Due to this squeezing of the flyway, this area attracts an astounding number and diversity of waterfowl and shorebirds.
The literature from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism states more than 25 species of ducks and geese stop at the Bottoms. In fact, in late October the number of waterfowl reaches the hundreds of thousands.
In spring, waterfowl and sandhill cranes begin arriving as early as February while wading birds, such as herons and egrets, arrive in March and April. Shorebirds stop by in late April and early May.
For our trip, my sister and I spent the night in nearby Great Bend, only seven miles from the refuge. It is a charming community with a population around 15,000 and plenty of overnight amenities.
Early next morning, we drove along the various gravel roads that access the refuge, stopping frequently to walk and explore.
It’s a noisy place. Red-winged and yellow-headed black birds, known for their boisterous crackling calls, abound. I can only imagine the din in October or earlier in the spring when all those ducks and geese pass through.
As we move through the refuge, I repeatedly set up my spotting scope and tripod to scan the various ponds, lakes and marshes to spot whatever wildlife I can find. There are black-necked stilts, common coots, great blue herons, double-crested cormorants, white pelicans, common merganzers, little sandpipers and even a bald eagle — just to name a few of the bird species I spot. I note a garter snake wiggling its way across the water surface and a muskrat scooting through the water and stopping frequently along the well-vegetated marsh banks.
Eventually, I ease in closer to the bank and that’s when I hear a shriek. The sound startles me as I look around and see nothing. I brush it off as my imagination until I hear it again, about a half hour later. It has an eerie human aspect to it and almost sounds like a baby’s scream.
Finally, when I hear it a third time it is followed by a plop, giving me a clue as to the source.
After a bit more sleuthing, I realize the sound is from a startled bullfrog.
Up to that point, my attention focused on the avian life out in the marshes and paddling atop the water. Now, I focus on the water itself. I stand still near the marsh and, after a few minutes, discover little eyes popping up from the water’s surface — like little periscopes. They are frogs — bullfrogs — surfacing to check out the danger level.
These guys are big, as frogs go, and larger than most common Wyoming frogs and toads. The ones I see are about the size of a large man’s hand. There is actually a “fishing” season for bullfrogs in Kansas with a creel limit of eight frogs per day and a possession limit of 24 after the third day. Given how quick they are to startle, I imagine catching them might take some practice. One thing I know now, though, is that these guys scream.
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
