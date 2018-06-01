Drama students at the Cathedral Home for Children are hoping to grow their costume collection, and they’re looking to the Laramie community and patrons of the Eppson Center for Seniors for help.
A costume drive is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. today at the Eppson Center, 1560 N. Third St., and Laramie residents are invited to stop by and donate anything they envision as a potential costume.
Amy Hollon, who leads drama activities at the Cathedral Home, said they’re looking for “anything and everything,” such as vintage clothing, to add to their costume department.
“We’re not picky,” she said.
The costume drive is part of a growing relationship between the two organizations, which are located just a few miles from each other on North Third Street.
For the past couple years, Cathedral Home residents have volunteered their time at the Eppson Center serving meals. More recently, they’ve performed a couple choir concerts, an improv comedy show and a preview of a longer drama production at the center.
“We’re really trying to build a marriage between the two places,” Hollon said.
Andy Spicer, Cathedral Home recreation coordinator, said the Cathedral Home is always looking for service opportunities around town.
“The community has been so good to Cathedral Home as a whole, and whatever outreach we can give back is something we want to do as well,” he said.
Chase Neduna, who works at the Cathedral Home’s Brush Cottage, started bringing his students to the Eppson Center to serve meals a couple years ago. They now come on a regular basis. The Cathedral Home for Children is a residential treatment center for traumatized youth, most of whom aren’t from Laramie.
“It connects our youth to the community and anchors them to the community,” he said.
One recent evening, a handful of students served sliced ham, green beans, sweet potatoes and rolls to about 50 diners.
Sophia, 17, said serving meals is “amazing because you get to meet all these different people from all these different backgrounds.”
Wanda, another Cathedral Home student, said she’s volunteered to serve meals for the last eight months.
“I think it’s cool coming here,” she said. “I like volunteering and just being around new people.”
Hollon said she sees commonalities between the populations at both organizations. For example, some members of both groups might struggle with loneliness or feeling out of place in Laramie.
As well, she said, Eppson Center patrons, many of who are grandparents, are a safe, supportive audience.
“They’re really gracious and really interested in anything we bring them, which isn’t necessarily always the case with other audiences,” Hollon said.
Lea Zoller, Eppson Center activities coordinator, said the relationship between the two groups benefits everyone involved, and she’s looking forward to continued collaborations.
“The seniors really like to see the youth, and the kids from (Cathedral Home) are always super friendly,” she said. “It’s good to interact between two different generations.”
Cathedral Home drama students are at work on a production of Little Red Riding Hood, and they’re planning an Eppson Center preview performance in late July.
The Eppson Center will be open for lunch during the costume drive, and the public is invited to stay and eat. The menu includes pork green chili with a tortilla, salad, fruit cup and ice cream. The suggested contribution is $4 for diners older than 60 and $5 for diners younger than 60. Go to www.eppsoncenter.org for more information.
