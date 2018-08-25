The Albany County Canvassing Board announced three offices received successful nominations through write-in campaign efforts and talked about the primary election Friday in Laramie.
The canvassing board had to go over and confirm the results of Tuesday’s primary election before moving things on to the Secretary of State. After 12 hours of checking ballots to confirm the election results, the board announced the results of write-in candidates.
It is important to note the candidates must accept the nomination before their names will be on the general election ballot.
For county-wide positions, a write-in candidate must receive at least 25 votes. City races only require three votes for a person to get on the general election ballot in an uncontested position.
Tim Hale received four write-in votes in Laramie City Council Ward 2, securing the nomination there.
Hale also received the Republican nomination for Albany County Sheriff, garnering 66 votes. He cannot appear on the ballot twice, so he will have to accept only one of those positions.
With 87 votes, Michael James Pearce will receive the Republican nomination for Albany County Treasurer.
Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales also talked about the experience of the primary election. She said it was a challenging election, as several issues cropped up. One issue was the number of people switching party affiliation to vote on the Republican ticket and polling places ran out of GOP ballots. Normally, the clerk’s office orders 15 percent more ballots than the number of people registered for a party. However, in Tuesday’s election, the office had to print 400 more Republican ballots on the normal stock that could be counted by machine and ran out of that kind of paper. The Albany County Clerk’s office had to make an additional 538 paper ballots that had to be counted by hand.
Another issue the clerk’s office had to face was two candidates dropping out of the race before the election, Gonzales said. Narina Nunez, a Democratic candidate for house district 14, dropped out after absentee ballots had been sent out. The second candidate who dropped out was Charlie Hardy, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, withdrew the day before the primary election. So, their names remained on the ballot and signs were posted in polling places stating they were not eligible to receive nominations.
The final issue was having to move one of the polling places, Gonzales said. Precincts 13-1 and 13-2 were supposed to originally vote at the old Laramie High School gym. But there were a number of issues with the location, including the fact it did not have power. A new polling place was put in the Indian Paint Brush Elementary School. They posted signs, sent notices to voters and alerts in local media, Gonzales said. However, Gonzales said she was proud how her office was able to handle all the issues that cropped up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.