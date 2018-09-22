Candidates for Albany County Commission clashed in a frequently tense discussion Thursday night during the first of five forums hosted by the League of Women Voters ahead of the November election.
In the upcoming election, four commission candidates are vying for two spots on the county board.
At the debate hosted at the Albany County Public Library, challenger Pete Gosar faced off against incumbents Tim Chesnut and Heber Richardson.
While Richardson noted Wyoming’s politics are typically “genteel,” both he and Chesnut repeatedly needled Gosar, who earned the most votes in the Democratic primary. Gosar wasn’t too shy to return the favor.
When the candidates were asked early about how to handle disputes between the city and county governments, Gosar instead repeated his criticism of county commissioners for having their meetings during the day rather than in the evening after work-hours.
That led to the first of several tacit jabs aimed at Gosar.
“I’m going to make sure I answer the questions that are asked,” Richardson sternly said when following Gosar’s answer.
The debate over when commission meetings are held spilled over from the first commission debate, hosted in July ahead of the primary election.
During that debate, Gosar said commission meetings should be held at night to allow more people to attend.
Richardson asserted at the July forum the Commissioners are required by state statute to have their meetings on Tuesday during the day.
That wasn’t exactly true, and Gosar said Thursday it was “unbelievable to listen to” Richardson defend having meetings during the day.
The Wyoming County Commissioners Association has interpreted state statute as requiring county boards to have at least one of its meetings on the first Tuesday of each month. The statute doesn’t require meetings to be hosted during business hours.
Except for that first meeting of the month, commissioners are free to host other meetings at any time of their choosing.
By resolution, Albany County commissioners host a second meeting each month on the third Tuesday.
On Thursday, Richardson claimed he was actually “trolling” the other candidates when he made his false assertion in the July meeting to see if anyone caught his mistake.
In reality, the biggest concern with having Tuesday meetings at night is the time conflict with Laramie City Council meetings, Richardson said. He also said he appreciates that having county board meetings during the day means “our employees get to do their work during their work day.”
Chesnut described Gosar’s concern about meeting times as a “talking point” that doesn’t reflect the public’s concern.
“If it was something that people really cared about, I would have heard about it by now,” Chesnut said. He has served on the county commission for nearly 20 years.
“I guess the League of Women Voters was wrong to hold this debate at night,” Gosar said.
When candidates were asked about the role the county board should play in employee retention, Gosar criticized the 2017’s employee layoffs in the courthouse.
He characterized the incumbent commissioners as having a cavalier disinterest in employee satisfaction that’s led to an “exodus” of county employees in recent years.
Chesnut said Gosar’s claim of an employee exodus was “just not true” and Richardson described the answer as “misdirection.”
“When we went through budget cuts a few years ago, I was sick inside for six months,” Richardson said.
“The narrative that we don’t take care of our employees or appreciate them is inaccurate.”
At the end of the debate, all candidates were asked to quickly answer whether they would be interested in taking the League of Women Voters’ campaign pledge, which asked candidates to focus on issues and avoid ad hominem attacks.
In response, Gosar thanked the audience and talked about the importance of civility in the democratic process.
“Do we all get a closing statement, or just Pete?” Chesnut joked.
The fourth commission candidate, Jerry Kennedy, was not present.
Legal, policing issues
Candidates for all countywide elected offices were also invited to participate in the debate.
In the race for Albany County sheriff, the contrast in experience between the two candidates was a glaring division at the forum.
Incumbent David O’Malley has been the county’s sheriff for the last eight years and, during his 30 years with the Laramie Police Department, also served as chief of police.
“I’ve had a nearly 40-year career and I wouldn’t change anything about it,” he said.
His challenger, Tim Hale, is not a law enforcement officer but noted he does have experience in filing complaints against both LPD and the sheriff’s office.
“This position will be a learning curve,” he said.
Hale leveled a number of accusations against O’Malley, who he suggested had low standards in who he hires to be a deputy.
During the forum, County Attorney Peggy Trent said she wants to, if elected to a second term, establish protocols to ensure proper handling of elder abuse cases, which she said is an issue that needs more “training and education.”
“We don’t see many of the cases coming through the prosecutor’s office that I know exist out there,” she said. “When we do get the investigations, these are very difficult cases to prosecute. A lot of these cases involve family members.”
O’Malley said elder abuse “happens a lot” even if “you don’t read it in the Boomerang every day.”
Like Trent, he said the issue is difficult to track, and often involves the financials of the elderly being taken advantage of.
“A lot of times it’s paper,” he said.
Trent’s challenger, Tony Lopez, did not appear at the forum.
Replacing Linda Simpson
Treasurer Linda Simpson is retiring this year and her chief deputy, Tracey Fletcher, is running to fill the spot.
Facing Fletcher is Republican Michael Pearce, who earned a spot on the November ballot after a write-in campaign during the primary.
Unlike debates in other races, their discussion remained civil Thursday.
“I don’t want to win this office by putting Mike down because I don’t have anything bad to say about him,” Fletcher said.
Both expressed a desire to increase transparency of public finances in the treasurer’s office.
Pearce said the county website needs to be more consistently updated with financial statements, including the county’s annual budget.
“It simply needs some work,” he said.
Pearce said county elected officials should have meetings more regularly that are aimed at communicating ongoing issues with the public.
Fletcher said she plans to continue working with Opengov.com to increase the amount of financial information that’s publically available. If she’s elected, Fletcher said she wants to post lists of checks the county writes and add “more educational opportunities” for the public like informing them about the amount of sales tax they need to pay when purchasing a vehicle.
“People don’t always think about that,” she said.
Both Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales and Assessor Grant Showacre participated in the forum. However, both are running unopposed and the questions for those candidates were limited.
