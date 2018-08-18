A Wyoming senator running for state treasurer said his financial experience gives him the edge as he hopes to bring back greater return on investments for Wyoming.
Sen. Curt Meier, R-La Grange, is running for the Republican nomination for treasurer. Barring a write-in campaign, the winner of the Republican primary will go on to become the treasurer as no Democrat is seeking the party’s nomination.
Albany County ranks as the third from the bottom in the amount of tax revenue it receives per capita. As treasurer, Meier said he would continue to support the hardship funding and working on the distribution formulas to assist cities and counties.
Meier said he recognizes Laramie is a relatively large city in Wyoming, but it does not have the wealth of similar-sized towns. Another hurdle for Laramie’s tax revenue is the University of Wyoming, since the city must provide services without generating much revenue from the university. Meier said he has worked on assisting Laramie and UW in the Legislature and hopes to continue to do so as part of the executive branch.
There are challenges, Meier said, and he understands that from his experience on the Joint Appropriations Committee. He said his experience puts him above his competitors. Meier has been a member of the Wyoming Senate since 1995 and has worked on several committees including the Select Water Committee and the Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments.
A recent change to the Wyoming Constitution, Amendment A, gives the Legislature the ability to expand the universe of securities the state can invest in. The next treasurer will work with both chambers of the Legislature to determine the accounts that can be used for investment. Meier said he will work to bring the correct accounts to bring a better investment return.
Meier has owned an agricultural operation that shipped produce to most of the lower 48 states. He said the experience will aid him in managing the people who would work with the treasurer’s office if he wins. The treasurer, he said, needs to be hands on but also needs to know when to let people work on their own.
The university would do better as a more conservative school, Meier said, meaning it should focus more on research and move in a direction that appeals to more people. He would also like to see more graduates stay in the state.
One way Meier said he would help create jobs that would keep graduates would be through limited partnerships. Meier said the partnerships are a type of investment that sees the government provide seed money for a business or structure that will pay back money to the state.
Some examples he gave were building gas pipelines or providing funding for a fertilization plant.
Meier is competing with Sen. Leland Christensen, R-Alta, for the nomination.
The primary election is Tuesday.
