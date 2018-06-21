Harriet Hageman, one of Wyoming’s Republican candidates for governor, made a campaign stop in Laramie at the Women’s History House and answered some questions on issues that impact the Laramie community.
One of Hageman’s key messages was that economic prosperity would best be fostered in the private sector.
“Economic development and economic diversification is so often picking winners and losers,” Hageman said. “I don’t think that is the role of government. So, you need to be very careful.”
While Wyoming relies on taxing the mineral industry for around 70 percent of its revenue, Hageman said it wouldn’t mean that Wyomingites should see an increase in taxes going forward.
“(A recent study) found that unless it is a certain limited kind of economic development, its actually counterproductive for the state of Wyoming,” Hageman said. “What you always need to be looking at are those industries upstream and downstream of our current fossil fuels that pay for our severance taxes.”
When asked about whether cities and counties should have more authority to implement increased tax rates instead of relying on the state to provide millions each budget cycle, Hageman said she hadn’t developed a firm position. Hageman is skeptical of any measures that could increase taxes on Wyoming communities.
“One of my first thoughts is, is that then you have tax collection agencies in all 23 of your counties. What are the costs associated with that?” Hageman said. “In other words, is there some value associated with the centralization of the collection so that you are paying for one agency?”
While Hageman said she has a lot of connections to the University of Wyoming, some budget shortfalls will fall on the university if she’s elected. As governor, she said she would reduce the budget of all parts of the government, including at UW.
“We’ve definitely invested heavily in the university and the university footprint,” Hageman said. “I think that is a good thing. At the same time, we have a deficit in the state of Wyoming, and we are going to have to address it. It is just that simple.”
How each particular area of government spending would be adjusted in a Hageman administration remains uncertain, she said. But Hageman said she wants to look at maximizing efficiencies across the board.
Whatever the state’s budget looks like, Hageman said Wyoming must help families struggling with mental health issues. She said that suicide and mental health have hit the state exceptionally hard. Hageman said she doesn’t want to see situations where emergency detention results in incarceration.
“As governor, here is what I will tell you: I am committed to working with a broad array of experts to try and find some real solutions in Wyoming.” Hageman said.
Hageman said the state of Wyoming is seeing an increase in drug use, which she attributes to being part of the mental health issue. Hageman said it is important to treat each county on an individual basis in approaching drug addiction.
“Our counties have their own cultures, simply because of the nature of the industry, the primary employer,” Hageman said. “There are challenges in each of them.”
Tom Mattimore, a local businessman, spoke in support of Hageman.
“She travels around the state, she talks to people, she shakes your hand, she listens to what you have to say and she remembers,” Mattimore said. “She is personable and she’s smart as a whip and I really like her. I think she would make a great governor.”
