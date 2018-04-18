Laramie’s newest steakhouse, Wyoming’s Rib & Chop House, is opening Monday with the hopes of becoming a local hub for beer, art and community, General Manager Jeremy Baker said.
“We don’t take the community’s business for granted,” Baker added. “We try to earn it.”
Established in Livingston, Montana, in 2001, Rib & Chop operates nine other restaurants in the region, and Laramie is slated to be the restaurant chain’s fifth location in Wyoming.
“The Laramie Chop House is a combination of the ones in Cheyenne and Gillette,” Baker said. “We’re taking elements from the other Chop Houses and creating a family-friendly atmosphere.”
Rib & Chop, 2415 Grand Ave., will offer Laramigos a selection of 30 different bottled beers, and 30 beers on tap, he said.
“As far as I know, that’s Laramie’s largest draft selection,” Baker said. “We also have 10 75-inch TVs mounted around the restaurant.”
With a variety of angus beef cuts, Rib & Chop is well-known for their steaks, but Baker said the establishment is not simply a steakhouse.
“We have a very Midwestern menu,” he said. “But we have a real Cajun feel as well. One of our signature dishes is the barbeque shrimp, along with our pasta jambalaya.”
To support the local art scene, Baker said every photo and painting displayed in the restaurant was taken or created in Laramie.
“One-hundred percent of our decoration is from Laramie,” Baker said. “Our goal is to fill our entire entryway with local art.”
While the restaurant can host about 240 diners, Rib & Chop also provides a private dining area with a private entrance for special occasions, he said. The establishment also boasts a firepit and 10 outdoor tables.
“In the summer, we’ll be able to have the patio open all the way until close,” Baker said.
The restaurant not only provides Laramie a new eatery, but with 90 employees, Rib & Chop could also be a positive for the local economy.
“We’re focused on being a part of the community in every way we can,” Baker said.
Call 460-9090 to learn more about Wyoming’s Rib & Chop House in Laramie.
