For those looking to shop locally for English tack supplies for horseback riding, their options could become more limited if a local business doesn’t find a new owner.
The Tack Room, which has been owned by Connie Woodruff for the last 26 years, could close its doors at the end of this year.
“I want to retire,” she said. “I would like to sell my store.”
Woodruff said she is currently looking for a buyer for the store at 1311 S. Third St. and hopes she can find someone to keep it going.
“I have to be out of this building no later than the end of the year, but I want to try to be out of here — with everything out of the building — by the end of October,” she said. “I am looking for a buyer. I have inventory I am willing to sell, as well as a mobile tack store.”
Woodruff said English riding involves jumping and dressage. She said the best way for people to learn about the sport is to Google it or watch videos on YouTube.
“It’s a very skilled sport,” she said.
Woodruff said she has one employee who has been with her for several years and she has a website and eBay site where she sells her tack supplies. She said she is ready for retirement.
“I want to enjoy my sport of horseback riding and traveling with my husband,” she said.
Woodruff mentioned she has had a lot of success and support from the community.
“I’ve been very thankful for the support that I have received from Laramie,” she said. “I am very grateful to my long-term customers that I have had.”
