A local insurance company that’s been in the same family for multiple generations received an award recently.
Insurance Solutions by Laramie Investment Company, Inc. received an award of excellence from Safeco Insurance Company in July. Brad Jackson, owner of the Laramie insurance company, said it has been an exciting year. Not only because of the award, but it is the 75-year anniversary of the company he represents.
Jackson said his company provides insurance plans from 30-40 different companies. Safeco, one of those companies, presented the insurance agency with the Safeco Award of Excellence. The award recognizes the top 5 percent of insurance providers nationwide for their underwriting knowledge and skill.
Jackson said the award means agents have done their due diligence in serving their customers and making sure they give people exactly what they want in an insurance product. He said the award means the agents can explain their options and help guide them to the plan that fits their needs.
The insurance company is celebrating its 75-year anniversary. It’s been in Jackson’s family for three generations throughout that time. His grandfather, Ed Jackson, founded the company in 1943. Brad Jackson’s father, Greg Jackson, started working there for 50 years starting in 1962. Jackson said he loved being in a family business and being born and raised in Laramie.
Jackson said he represents Wyoming on the national stage through the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America as state national director. In the organization, he lobbies for issues directly related to Wyoming in respect to insurance. Some of those issues are policies for mountain homes, cabins and flood insurance. He follows both his grandfather and father as state national director for Wyoming.
The insurance market is very full and saturated with companies, but Jackson said he embraces it. He said the competition allows him to measure his own success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.