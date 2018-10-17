Construction on a building in the University of Wyoming Plaza could soon fill the last gap of the Grand Avenue strip mall, Laramie Planning Division Planning Manager Derek Teini said.
“The (developers) have submitted site plans, and those plans have been approved,” Teini said. “The building will be similar to the other buildings in the plaza.”
No occupants were declared during the site plan process, but the building could house several businesses, he added.
“When they build these, they construct a shell to accommodate six units,” Teini said. “During construction, they have recruiters out looking for potential clients to move in. When someone comes in, they can purchase more than one unit, and the contractor will build to suit there needs.”
The UW Plaza’s final plat, or plot of land designated for construction, was approved by the Laramie City Council in 2006, and construction on the Hilton Garden Inn Laramie began later that year, Teini said.
The UW Plaza project was intended as an amenity for fans on game days, as well as throughout the year for the whole community. Taken on in large part by the McMurry Group, the project was delayed after Mick McMurry’s death, who was remembered as a successful Wyoming businessman and philanthropist.
While UW is listed as the UW Plaza property owner, the site plan for the new building was submitted by University Plaza LLC, according to city documents.
Teini said his office was instructed to send inquiries for occupancy in the new building to Chuck Hawley, a managing partner for Cornerstone Real Estate, of Casper.
Hawley did not respond to a request for comment as of press time Tuesday.
“Also as part of this project, (the developers) are building another parking lot off Arrowhead Lane, behind the (Wyoming’s) Rib & Chop (House),” Teini said. “It looks like they’re getting close to closing out the development portion of the project.”
Has anyone ever asked UW, the property owner or their developer why the property is built with the storefront facing north and away from Grand Avenue? This ensures that no sunlight ever warms the associated parking lot and sidewalks approaching all of the businesses located at the UW Plaza and that the treacherous ice remains undesturbed all winter long.
