LCBA UPCOMING EVENTS
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— WESTERN STATES BANK BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at 3430 Grand Ave.
— NEW LIFE CHURCH RIBBON CUTTING: noon Friday at 4835 Fort Sanders Road
— UNITED WAY CAMPAIGN KICKOFF (BUSINESS AFTER HOURS): 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave.
— LCBA LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Garden Room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave. Special guests are from the Wyoming Business Council.
— ROSTAD LAW RIBBON CUTTING: 4 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Garden Room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave.
— STARTUP WEEKEND LARAMIE: 6 p.m. Sept. 21-noon Sept. 23, University of Wyoming College of Business, 15th Street and Ivinson Avenue (see brief below for more details)
Contact Hannah Robinson at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for more information.
LYP LUNCHEON RESCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY
Noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, Library Sports Grille & Brewery
The Laramie Young Professionals’ rescheduled luncheon will be hosted from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St. LYP apologizes for rescheduling last minute and hopes the public will be able to join next week, according to a news release.
The next luncheon is scheduled from noon-1 p.m. Oct. 2 and features guest speaker Doug Faus. There will also be the Laramie Young Professionals Board elections hosted during the luncheon.
Go to www.laramieyoungprofessionals.com or www.facebook.com/laramieyoungprofessionals for more information.
TECHSTARS STARTUP WEEKEND
Sept. 21-23, University of Wyoming College Business
Members of the Laramie community have come together to develop a TechStars-supported StartUp Weekend from Sept. 21-23 at the University of Wyoming College of Business.
This is an opportunity to attendees to solve problems, learn about entrepreneurship and have fun, according to a news release.
The weekend includes seven full meals from Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, The Library Sports Grill & Brewery, Coal Creek Coffee Co., Turtle Rock Café, Speedgoat and more, as well as benefits and discounts from the event’s global partners, one-on-one time with mentors, a new network of developers, designers and entrepreneurs and all the internet and coffee attendees can consume, the release states.
Tickets are on sale now at early-bird prices until Sept. 1. There are only a maximum of 125 participants allowed, so tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release.
Event sponsors include Albany County, city of Laramie, Laramie County Community College, the UW College of Business, the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and more.
Find the event at www.communities.techstars.com or www.facebook.com/swlaramie or email laramie@startupweekend.org for more information. Find the event at www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
AG APPRECIATION BANQUET
5 p.m. Oct. 11, University of Wyoming Conference Center
The Laramie Business Chamber Alliance is planning its 2018 Ag Appreciation Banquet for 5 p.m. Oct. 11 in the University of Wyoming Conference Center, adjacent to the Hilton Garden Inn at 2229 Grand Ave. Social Hour will start at 5 p.m. and the dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. This annual event is the ideal time for the business community to celebrate their partners in agriculture in Albany County, according to a news release. The public can purchase a table or tickets to the event and mingle with ag partners, clients and friends. The LCBA will be announcing the 2018 Outstanding Albany County Agriculture Leader Award, sponsored by Anton Collins Mitchell. Following the awards will be a live auction sponsored by Premier Bone & Joint Centers. This night is also a fundraiser dedicated to the 4-H and FFA groups in Albany County and funds a University of Wyoming College of Agriculture Scholarship. For those who cannot attend but still want to contribute to the cause, the committee is seeking silent and live auction items.
Email Hannah at hrobinson@laramie.org or call 745-7339 to purchase a table, donate an auction item, get a list of ranchers to invite or for more information. Email reservations with attendees’ names to receptionist@laramie.org or call 745-7339 by Sept. 24.
