H+S WINS BIG AT NATIONAL ROASTING COMPETITION
Laramie-based H+S Coffee Roasters won 11 awards at this year’s Golden Bean, the largest coffee roasting competition in the country, according to a news release. H+S received four silver and seven bronze medals in every category entered. This year’s competition featured more than 900 entries from 200-plus roasters across North America. The competition was Sept. 19-21 in Portland, Oregon.
The standout winner for H+S was Ethiopia Kossa Geshe, which won three silver and one bronze medals. This follows up on bronze medals won for past harvests of this coffee in 2016 and 2017.
The full list of Golden Bean 2018 winners:
ETHIOPIA KOSSA GESHE: silver espresso, silver espresso with milk, silver single origin espresso, bronze filter/drip
NIGHTHAWKS LOW CAFFEINE BLEND: bronze espresso, bronze espresso with milk, bronze filter/drip
ETHIOPIA GIRMA ESHETU EAST: bronze single origin espresso, bronze filter/drip
COLOMBIA LAS HERMOSAS DECAF: silver decaf espresso
BURUNDI HEZA NKONGE: bronze filter / drip
NINTH ANNUAL LEADERSHIP SIMULCAST
9 a.m. today, Holiday Inn
Express Employment Professionals of Laramie is planning to host the 2018 Refresh Leadership Simulcast, a nationwide leadership event featuring Secretary of State Gen. Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.), former president of Adidas North America Mark King and author, speaker and Paralympian Josh Sundquist.
Back for its ninth year, the Refresh Leadership Simulcast attracts more than 9,000 attendees annually throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to a news release. The event focuses on how leaders can reach the next level, inspire their people and become more effective in their roles. The event will be simulcast today at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St.
Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the simulcast begins at 9 a.m. Admission is free.
However, Express is asking for a $10 donation for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the release states.
Contact Renee Ashworth at 460-9074 or renee.ashworth@expresspros.com for more information on this event.
LCBA EVENTS
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events planned:
HIGH COUNTRY PHYSICAL THERAPY BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, 3125 Grand Ave.
STAR AWARDS & SIGNS RIBBON CUTTING: 5 p.m. Nov. 1 (a reception is from 4:30-6 p.m.), 520 S. Third St.
SPINE & INJURY CLINIC BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 15, 3905 Grand Ave., Suite 200
Contact Hannah Robinson at hrobinson@laramie.org or 745-7339 for more information.
RIB AND CHOP HOUSE HELPING SUPPORT TEACHERS
The Laramie community values strong families, good work ethic and people who recognize the value of each other. The Rib & Chop House family not only strives to make the best food and provide great service, but it takes pride in supporting other folks in its communities who also do extraordinary work, according to a news release.
During the 2018-2019 school year, Wyoming’s Rib & Chop House is celebrating the dedicated men and women who commit themselves to helping nurture children by being teachers. Every day, teachers inspire the minds and imaginations of young people, help provide safe places for children to grow and play and give students skills and confidence for the future. This October, Wyoming’s Rib & Chop House of Laramie is giving away $1,000 to a teacher from the community to help them carry out this tremendous and essential “assignment,” the release states.
Find the Wyoming’s Rib and Chop House – Laramie on Facebook to nominate and vote for the teacher in the local community who deserves this title. Voting begins Monday. The teacher with the most online votes will be awarded $1,000.
2018 20 UNDER 40
Nominations are open for the 2018 Laramie Young Professionals 20 Under 40.
Those who know of someone who deserves to be recognized for their accomplishments in Laramie can nominate them for LYP’s annual recognition, according to a news release.
Nomination requirements include:
— Must be 39 or younger
— Must live and work in Laramie
— Must agree to publication
— A headshot must be submitted
Find Laramie Young Professionals on Facebook, go to www.laramieyoungprofessionals.com/20under40/nominations or email laramieyoungprofessianls@gmail.com to make a nomination or for more information.
