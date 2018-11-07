LCBA Member Nominations
Deadline: 5 p.m. today
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance wants to remind the public to submit nominations for the new slate of LCBA board members. Nominations are due no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday to Nancy Stutzman at nstutzman75@gmail.com or Hannah Robinson at hrobinson@laramie.org.
When reviewing nominations it is useful to know what involvement the nominee has in the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and in the Laramie community, according to a news release. Please send a paragraph covering community and LCBA involvement when submitting a nomination.
The individual must meet the following requirements:
n In good standing with the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance
n Local resident of the community
n Demonstrates leadership, service and commitment to the local community
n Exhibits high regards for business and ethical standards within the local community
n Demonstrates commitment both in time and resources to the purpose of the organization
LCBA Event
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following event planned:
Spine & Injury Clinic Business After Hours: 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 15, 3905 Grand Ave., Suite 200
Contact Hannah Robinson at hrobinson@laramie.org or 745-7339 for more information.
2018 20 Under 40
Deadline: Nov. 15
Nominations are open for the 2018 Laramie Young Professionals 20 Under 40.
Those who know of someone who deserves to be recognized for their accomplishments in Laramie can nominate them for LYP’s annual recognition, according to a news release.
Nomination requirements include:
n Must be 39 or younger
n Must live and work in Laramie
n Must agree to publication
n A headshot must be submitted
Nominations are due Nov. 15. Find Laramie Young Professionals on Facebook, go to www.laramieyoungprofessionals.com/20under40/nominations or email laramieyoungprofessianls@gmail.com to make a nomination or for more information.
Operation Shoebox
Nov. 5-16
Laramie’s credit unions are uniting to collect items to send to the military through Operation Shoebox, according to a news release. Items needed include granola and protein bars, cracker packets, oatmeal packets, tuna kits, batteries, duct tape, travel size body wash, shampoo and lotion. Go to www.operationshoebox.com for a full list. Donations an be dropped off Nov. 5-16 at Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, Uniwyo Federal Credit Union, Blue Federal Credit Union and ACPE.
Welcome to the discussion.
