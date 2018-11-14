TechTalk Laramie
6 p.m. Thursday, Altitude Chophouse & Brewery
TechTalk Laramie is Laramie’s meetup for anyone interested in technology, according to a news release. The group meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St., in the back room. Those attending are responsible for their own food and drinks and should RSVP on at www.meetup.com/techtalklaramie. Guest speaker is Pete Christian will discuss “How to get to market faster.” Christian has been leading technology organizations and taking products to market for more than 25 years.
LCBA Event
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events planned:
The Spine & Injury Clinic and Altitude Fitness Business After Hours and Member Appreciation event is from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, 3905 Grand Ave., Suite 200. The event will feature food from Speedgoat, drinks and fun, as well demonstrations and prize drawings.
Contact Hannah Robinson at hrobinson@laramie.org or 745-7339 for more information.
2018 20 Under 40
Deadline: Thursday
Nominations are open for the 2018 Laramie Young Professionals 20 Under 40.
Those who know of someone who deserves to be recognized for their accomplishments in Laramie can nominate them for LYP’s annual recognition, according to a news release.
Nomination requirements include:
n Must be 39 or younger
n Must live and work in Laramie
n Must agree to publication
n A headshot must be submitted
Nominations are due Thursday. Find Laramie Young Professionals on Facebook, go to www.laramieyoungprofessionals.com/20under40/nominations or email laramieyoungprofessianls@gmail.com to make a nomination or for more information.
Local credit unions collecting items for Operation Shoebox
Laramie’s credit unions are uniting to collect items to send to the military through Operation Shoebox, according to a news release. Items needed include granola and protein bars, cracker packets, oatmeal packets, tuna kits, batteries, duct tape, travel size body wash, shampoo and lotion. Go to www.operationshoebox.com for a full list. Donations can be dropped off Nov. 5-16 at Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, Uniwyo Federal Credit Union, Blue Federal Credit Union and ACPE.
