LCBA UPCOMING EVENTS
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— Wyoming Health Fairs Business After Hours: 5:30-7 p.m. May 17 at 2835 Grand Ave. Go to www.facebook.com/events/119038575622820/ to RSVP
— LCBA Member Orientation: 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. May 22 at the Wyoming Technology Business Center, 1938 Harney St. Email receptionist@laramie.org to RSVP by May 18.
— Pole Mountain Pharmacy Ribbon Cutting: 4:30-5:30 p.m. May 24 at 319 Harney St. Go to www.facebook.com/events/186140702032273/ to RSVP
— New Business Owner Roundtable, 2018 Tax Reform: Noon-1 p.m. June 1 at the Wyoming Technology Business Center, 1938 Harney St. This meeting will include a presentation on New Tax Reform by Abbey Hagerman, ACM. Email receptionist@laramie.org to RSVP. Space is limited.
— Hampton Inn Ribbon Cutting & Business After Hours: 5:30-7 p.m. June 7 at 3715 Grand Ave. Go to www.facebook.com/events/199766857486020/ to RSVP
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
How to submit to Biz Briefs
If you have a Biz Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesdays for publication in Wednesday papers. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
