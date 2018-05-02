ANB BANK HELPS PROTECT CUSTOMERS AGAINST ATM FRAUD
ANB Bank is leading the way to protect its ATMs by installing a new solution to combat new types of skimming. This new software plus hardware is designed to help deter would-be thieves from targeting ANB’s ATMs and to protect the bank’s ATM users’ information, according to a news release.
While anti-skimming detection software and technology has been part of ANB Bank ATMs for years, this new solution to deter new types of skimming contains both software and hardware components. The hardware device is a customized copper bezel or cover for ANB Bank ATMs. The bank will outfit each of their ATMs with this piece that attaches to the card insert area of the machine making it much more difficult for thieves to install a deep insert skimmer, thus reducing criminal attempts on any ANB Bank ATM. The copper device also makes it easy for customers to identify that the ANB Bank ATM has the newest technology in place to safeguard their information. This device is in addition to the new software updates to the anti-skimming detection software.
LCBA UPCOMING EVENTS
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— ARTCONNECT GALLERY RIBBON CUTTING: reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, ribbon cutting: 6:15 p.m. at 302 S. Second St.
— BASECAMP GRAND OPENING RIBBON CUTTING: 5-7 p.m. Friday, at 222 S. Second St.
— COWGIRL FITNESS RIBBON CUTTING: 4:30 p.m. May 7 at 154 N. Fourth St.
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
How to submit to Biz Briefs
If you have a Biz Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesdays for publication in Wednesday papers. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
