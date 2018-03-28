LCBA UPCOMING EVENTS
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. today, College of Business on UW campus, Ivinson Avenue and 15th Street
— SNOWY RANGE DODGE JEEP RAM BUSINESS AFTER HOURS & RIBBON CUTTING: 5:30-7 p.m. April 5, 1564 N. Pierce St.
— LCBA MEMBERSHIP LUNCHEON is from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 6 at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. Special guests include City of Laramie Manager Janine Jordan and Albany County Commissioner Tim Chestnut. Tickets are $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Call 745-7339 for tickets or email receptionist@laramie.org for more information.
— HOLIDAY INN & MATTHEW IDLER BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: from 5-7 p.m. April 12 at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St.
— HILTON GARDEN INN BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. April 19 at Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave
— HILTON GARDEN INN REMODEL RIBBON CUTTING: noon April 20 at Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave.
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
BACKPACK PROGRAM COLLECTIONS
Laramie’s Credit Unions are uniting for good collecting items for the Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Program from April 2-13, according to a news release. The Backpack Program provides nutritious and easy-to-prepare food for students who otherwise don’t have access to food on the weekends. Items needed include juice boxes, fruit cups, granola bars, ramen noodles, macaroni and cheese, cup of soup, cracker packets, oatmeal packets and fruit snacks. The public can drop off donations at Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, 365 N. Third St., UniWyo Federal Credit Union, 2020 Grand Ave., Blue Federal Credit Union, 2405 Grand Ave., and ACPE Federal Credit Union, 2835 Grand Ave.
E2E WYOMING MEETING
5:30-7 p.m. April 4,
UW Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center
Mike Borowczak, director of the University of Wyoming’s Cybersecurity Education and Research Center and Lab, and Ruben Gamboa, a UW professor of computer science, will present “Understanding Blockchain Beyond the Buzzwords” from 5:30-7 p.m. April 4 at UW’s Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center as part of the e2e Wyoming program.
The two will discuss what blockchain is, what the legislation that Wyoming passed means and what opportunities this opens up for entrepreneurs.
Invented in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto, blockchain technology offers a way for untrusted parties to reach agreement on a common digital history. A common digital history is important because digital assets and transactions are, in theory, easily faked and/or duplicated. Blockchain technology solves this problem without using a trusted intermediary.
For example, blockchain is used for digital transactions involving cryptocurrency called bitcoin, the first digital currency created and exchanged independently of banks and governments. Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer electronic cash system that allows online payments to move from one party to another, without going through a financial institution.
Go to http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=imnvztkab&oeidk=a07ef7qj6zdfbf6d0e0, call Fred Schmechel at 766-6395 or email Fred at fschmech@uwyo.edu to register for the e2e meeting.
WEBINAR: EQUITY FINANCING OPTIONS FOR HIGH GROWTH BUSINESSES
2-3 p.m. April 5, online
Participants can learn more about what equity financing is and how it works by joining a webinar from 2-3 p.m. April 5. Charles Walsh, co-founder of Breakthrough 307 and CEO of the Casper Area Economic Development Alliance, will present the program. Registration is $15, and attendees can sign up at www.wyomingsbdc.org. This program will be recorded and available online to registered attendees who are unable to attend.
Many start-up businesses express an interest in angel or venture capital funding, but most don’t understand exactly how this type of financing works, according to a news release. Attendees can learn about different types of equity, how to decide whether equity is a good option for your business, and who can best benefit from an equity injection.
Breakthrough 307 is the first organized angel fund in Wyoming. Started by Charles Walsh and Jared Stack in 2017, they raised $2.1 million earmarked for investment in high growth start-up and early stage businesses. Program attendees will learn more about the kinds of companies Breakthrough 307 is interested in and how to apply, the release states.
Go to www.wyomingsbdc.org or call 800-348-5194 for more information.
WEBINAR: ARE YOU WONDERING WHERE YOU’RE GOING TO GET BONDING FOR YOUR NEXT JOB?
11 a.m.-noon April 10, online
A webinar is planned from 11 a.m.-noon April 10 for participants to learn about surety bonds and how to utilize the Small Business Administration Surety Bond Guarantee Program. This webinar is free of charge, but participants must register at www.wyomingsbdc.org to obtain the link.
Kevin Valdes, underwriting marketing specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration, will discuss what a contract bond is and why they are required. Attendees will learn details about the SBA Surety Bond Guarantee Program, including eligibility requirements, how to get pre-qualified and how to apply.
Companies that have had no prior bond work or have been in business for less than three years, organizations that need to increase their bonding capacity or those with limited financial resources can all benefit from this SBA program, according to a news release. Contact Andrea Lewis, procurement specialist for the SBDC Procurement Technical Assistance program, at 307-772-7372 or amlewis@uwyo.edu for more information.
ENTREPRENEURSHIP COMPETITION
April 26, Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center
Ten student-led teams are vying for seed prize money to get their business plans off the ground in the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition sponsored by the University of Wyoming’s College of Business.
The entrepreneurial competition awards cash prizes to outstanding teams of student entrepreneurs who submit their business plans for new ventures that show significant business potential, according to a news release. The competition will be April 26 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
The entrepreneurship competition is part of a daylong UW Entrepreneurship Summit. The UW College of Business hosts both the competition and summit. Go to www.uwyo.edu/business/entrepreneurship/index.html to RSVP or for more information.
This year, teams entered the competition from various disciplines across campus, ranging from undergraduate to doctoral students. The final 10 student teams created companies, and each worked with a mentor for the final presentation.
Known as the UW $10K Competition until 2011, the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition encourages students to act on their talents, ideas and energy to produce tomorrow’s leading businesses, the release states.
New for this year’s competition is prize money that has been increased from $30,000, and teams can enter their business ideas in two newly created categories.
Contact Steve Russell at 766-4112 or srusse18@uwyo.edu for more information.
How to submit to Biz Briefs
If you have a Biz Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesdays for publication in Wednesday papers. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.