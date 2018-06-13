WEBINAR: TURN YOUR PART-TIME BUSINESS INTO A LUCRATIVE SIDE HUSTLE
2-3 p.m. Thursday, online
Ever wondered if your part-time business idea could turn into a lucrative side business? “Side hustle entrepreneur” and designer Bria Hammock has spent the last two years turning her graphic design sketches into a successful clothing brand called Go Slo Wyo. Registered attendees can join the webinar online, from 2-3 p.m. Thursday to learn how Bria found a niche for her brand, how she was able to get her marketing noticed, and a behind-the-scenes look at how she manages a full-time job, family, and her side hustle. Fee for this webinar is $15, and attendees can register at www.wyomingsbdc.org. Bria Hammock founded Go Slo Wyo, a premium apparel and accessories brand that celebrates her love of the outdoors and everything unique and wonderful about Wyoming, according to a news release.
For those unable to attend live, the program will be recorded, and registered attendees will receive a link to the recorded session. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made, if requested at least two weeks in advance. Language assistance services for clients with limited English proficiency will be provided. Call the SBDC at 307-382-0947 or go to www.wyomingsbdc.org to obtain further information.
WYOMING COMMUNITY FOUNDATION GRANT
Deadline: Friday
The Wyoming Community Foundation announced the deadline for submitting applications for grants is Friday. Any nonprofit focused on making positive changes in Wyoming communities should consider requesting funds before time runs out, according to a news release.
WYCF accepts a wide range of applications, and all applications will be accepted for review. Grant applications will be given priority if they clearly work toward fulfilling a community need, the release states.
WYCF is a statewide nonprofit that has funds to support nonprofit organizations working to make their communities, and Wyoming, stronger. Each year, the Wyoming Community Foundation distributes hundreds of grants. In 2017, grants totaled $6.3 million, affecting nearly every corner of the state, the release states.
Go to www.wycf.org or call the main office at 721-8300 for more information about the Wyoming Community Foundation and its current grant cycle, including instructions on submitting grant applications.
LCBA UPCOMING EVENTS
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following event scheduled:
— LCBA ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC: July 27 at Jacoby Golf Course, 3501 Willett Drive. Check in is at 7 a.m. A four-person scramble with a shotgun start will begin at 8 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Contact Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or jmolloy@laramie.org to register.
Contact Hannah Robinson or Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
How to submit to Biz Briefs
If you have a Biz Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesdays for publication in Wednesday papers. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
