LARAMIE YOUNG PROFESSIONALS MONTHLY LUNCHEON
Noon Tuesday, The Library Sports Grille & Brewery
The Laramie Young Professionals luncheon is rescheduled for noon Tuesday at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St. Laramie Young Professionals hosts a monthly luncheon for members and non-members to network and grow professionally. Each luncheon, usually hosted on the first Tuesday of every month, features a guest speaker from within the community. LYP luncheons are a great way to take a peek into the organization before joining, according to a news release. Go to www.laramieyoungprofessionals.com or www.facebook.com/laramieyoungprofessionals for more information.
LCBA ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC
8 a.m. July 27, Jacoby Golf Course
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance Annual Golf Classic is slated for July 27 at Jacoby Golf Course, 3501 Willett Drive. Check in is at 7 a.m. A four-person scramble with a shotgun start will begin at 8 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
LCBA is looking for prizes, according to a news release. Laramie GM Auto Center is sponsoring the Hole-in-One contest. However, raffle prizes and contest prizes would be appreciated. Those with something in mind to donate as a prize should contact Josie Molloy at jmolloy@laramie.org or call 745-7339.
LCBA is also seeking a major sponsor. This is an opportunity for a community member to have his or her name in front of the community and LCBA members. With this sponsorship, the sponsor will get a team of four, be listed as a hole sponsor and have time to speak at the awards ceremony. Additionally, the sponsor’s logo and business name will appear on all golf classic marketing material.
There are a few spots for teams left. The cost for a team of four is $600. There are also holes available for sponsors for $150 each. A sponsor sign will be posted at the hole.
Those who would like to both sign up a team and sponsor a hole can for $700, a $50 savings.
Contact Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or jmolloy@laramie.org to register. Registration deadline is July 12.
How to submit to Biz Briefs
If you have a Biz Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesdays for publication in Wednesday papers. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
