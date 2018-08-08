LCBA UPCOMING EVENTS
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— UniWyo Federal Credit Union Business After Hours: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at 2020 Grand Ave.
— First Interstate Bank Business After Hours: 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 16 at 221 Ivinson Ave.
— Premier Bone & Joint Centers Business After Hours: 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 23 at 1909 Vista Drive
— LCBA Member Orientation: noon-1 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Wyoming Technology and Business Center, 1938 Harney St.
— LCBA Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Garden Room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave. Special guests are from the Wyoming Business Council.
Contact Hannah Robinson at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for more information.
WEBINAR: LEARN HOW TO INTEGRATE ONLINE AND OFFLINE MARKETING
2-3 p.m. Thursday, online
Erin Archuleta, seller advocate for Square, Inc., plans to share ideas about how to reach target markets, whether they are online or offline, according to a news release. Participants can go online from 2-3 p.m. Thursday to learn how to grow their business by being wherever their customers might be and available whenever they want to shop. The fee for this program is $15, and participants can register though the events section at www.wyomingsbdc.org
Making an effort to provide more customer convenience than a business’s competition can have exponential effects on their bottom line, the release states. Participants can learn how to create the same brand experience for customers both online and offline. Archuleta will also explain how a loyalty program can grow bottom lines and why businesses need to be online for 24/7 sales. Participants will also get practical tips about the stickiness of gift cards and the advantages of accepting the payment methods customers want to use.
As a seller advocate for Square, Inc. Archuleta is on the government relations and policy team that collaborates with community and educational partners across the United States. As a small business owner herself, She brings her entrepreneurial passion for starting running and growing a business into all aspects of her life. She owns Michelin-recommended, Zagat rated ICHI Sushi in San Francisco. She also co-founded a local merchant association and collaborates on small business initiatives through her work on several boards.
Go to www.wyomingsbdc.org for more information.
