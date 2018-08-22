ALTITUDE CHOPHOUSE & BREWERY TAKES HOME TROPHY
The 23rd annual Saratoga Steinley Cup Microbrew Festival and Competition was hosted Saturday and more than 550 craft beer enthusiasts attended the festival, according to the news release.
This year’s competition class was Pilsner, and Altitude Chophouse & Brewery’s Pedal Pusher Pilsner was announced to be the Best Pilsner in Wyoming, according to the judging panel.
Representing Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, Patrick Root, head brewer, will be taking home the famed Steinley Cup. This traveling trophy has been placed behind the bar of many Wyoming breweries through the 23 years.
“We are pleased that Altitude has won again this year. This is the sixth time for them, highlighting their high quality and consistent beer,” Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Stacy Crimmins says in the release.
This event draws people from all across the state of Wyoming and from northern Colorado. It is estimated the economic benefit of this four-hour event is easily more than $100,000.
LCBA UPCOMING EVENTS
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— PREMIER BONE & JOINT CENTERS BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at 1909 Vista Drive
— LCBA MEMBER ORIENTATION: noon-1 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Wyoming Technology and Business Center, 1938 Harney St.
— BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 30 at 2504 Grand Ave., Suite F
— WESTERN STATES BANK BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 6 at 3430 Grand Ave.
— NEW LIFE CHURCH RIBBON CUTTING: noon Sept. 7 at 4835 Fort Sanders Road
— UNITED WAY CAMPAIGN KICKOFF (BUSINESS AFTER HOURS): 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave.
— LCBA LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Garden Room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave. Special guests are from the Wyoming Business Council.
— ROSTAD LAW RIBBON CUTTING: 4 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Garden Room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave.
— STARTUP WEEKEND LARAMIE: 6 p.m. Sept. 21-noon Sept. 23, University of Wyoming College of Business, 15th Street and Ivinson Avenue (see brief below for more details)
Contact Hannah Robinson at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for more information.
PITCH TRAINING FOR ENTREPRENEURS SEMINAR
8-10:15 a.m. Friday, Wyoming Technology Business Center
Small business owners and entrepreneurs will soon have a chance to learn the best practices for pitching business ideas to potential investors, according to a news release. Sponsored by the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network, this no-cost event will show attendees how to give successful “elevator pitches” and presentations. The training will take place from 8-10:15 a.m. Friday in the conference room at the Wyoming Technology Business Center Building, 1938 Harney St.
Wyoming SBDC Network personnel and Certified Licensing Professional Jeff Carpenter will be on hand to offer expert advice. This training will address verbal pitches and formal presentations. It will also help participants to understand and plan for the wide range of outcomes they might be seeking as an entrepreneur. Attendees should come ready to prepare or share their own pitch in this interactive training.
Go to www.wyomingsbdc.org events section to register for the event or for more information.
TECHSTARS STARTUP WEEKEND
Sept. 21-23, University of Wyoming College Business
Members of the Laramie community have come together to develop a TechStars-supported StartUp Weekend from Sept. 21-23 at the University of Wyoming College of Business.
This is an opportunity to attendees to solve problems, learn about entrepreneurship and have fun, according to a news release.
The weekend includes seven full meals from Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, The Library Sports Grill & Brewery, Coal Creek Coffee Co., Turtle Rock Café, Speedgoat and more, as well as benefits and discounts from the event’s global partners, one-on-one time with mentors, a new network of developers, designers and entrepreneurs and all the internet and coffee attendees can consume, the release states.
Tickets are on sale now at early-bird prices until Sept. 1. There are only a maximum of 125 participants allowed, so tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release.
Event sponsors include Albany County, city of Laramie, Laramie County Community College, the UW College of Business, the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and more.
Find the event at www.communities.techstars.com or www.facebook.com/swlaramie or email laramie@startupweekend.org for more information. Find the event at www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.