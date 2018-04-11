LCBA UPCOMING EVENTS
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— HOLIDAY INN & MATTHEW IDLER BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St.
— HILTON GARDEN INN BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. April 19 at Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave
— HILTON GARDEN INN REMODEL RIBBON CUTTING: noon April 20 at Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave.
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
CREDIT SMARTS PRESENTATION THURSDAY
8:30-9:45 a.m. Thursday, Laramie Plains Civic Center
A credit smarts presentation is set from 8:30-9:45 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center Conference Room 208, 710 Garfield St. The presentation will feature decisions small businesses should consider when choosing strategies and tips to manage credit wisely, according to a news release. Debbie Gorski will be the presenter. Gorski has worked since 2008 as the social media community manager for the Wyoming Small Business Development Center. She is currently the executive director for the Wyoming Women’s Business Center. Morning refreshments will be available.
Contact Sher Aanenson at 307-460-3948 or email saanenso@uwyo.edu to RSVP or for more information.
BACKPACK PROGRAM COLLECTIONS
Laramie’s Credit Unions are uniting for good collecting items for the Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Program through Friday, according to a news release. The Backpack Program provides nutritious and easy-to-prepare food for students who otherwise don’t have access to food on the weekends. Items needed include juice boxes, fruit cups, granola bars, ramen noodles, macaroni and cheese, Cup of Soup, cracker packets, oatmeal packets and fruit snacks. The public can drop off donations at Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, 365 N. Third St., UniWyo Federal Credit Union, 2020 Grand Ave., Blue Federal Credit Union, 2405 Grand Ave., and ACPE Federal Credit Union, 2835 Grand Ave.
ENTREPRENEURSHIP COMPETITION
April 26, Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center
Ten student-led teams are vying for seed prize money to get their business plans off the ground in the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition sponsored by the University of Wyoming’s College of Business.
The entrepreneurial competition awards cash prizes to outstanding teams of student entrepreneurs who submit their business plans for new ventures that show significant business potential, according to a news release. The competition will be April 26 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
The entrepreneurship competition is part of a daylong UW Entrepreneurship Summit. The UW College of Business hosts both the competition and summit. Go to www.uwyo.edu/business/entrepreneurship/index.html to RSVP or for more information.
This year, teams entered the competition from various disciplines across campus, ranging from undergraduate to doctoral students. The final 10 student teams created companies, and each worked with a mentor for the final presentation.
Known as the UW $10K Competition until 2011, the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition encourages students to act on their talents, ideas and energy to produce tomorrow’s leading businesses, the release states.
New for this year’s competition is prize money that has been increased from $30,000, and teams can enter their business ideas in two newly created categories.
Contact Steve Russell at 766-4112 or srusse18@uwyo.edu for more information.
WORKSHOP: TEACHING BUSINESSES & COMMUNITIES HOW TO BECOME CONSUMER DESTINATIONS
8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 1, Historic Railroad Depot
A workshop presented by small business guru, Jon Schallert, is from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets. Participants can transform their business into a consumer destination and learn how to turn their business into a uniquely positioned destination capable of pulling in customers from hundreds of miles away, according to a news release. A $125 value, this training is free to any downtown business and their employees thanks to Laramie Main Street and Wyoming Main Street. The workshop runs from 8-11:30 a.m., lunch will be provided from 11:30-12:30 p.m. and the marketing roundtable will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Email downtownlaramie@gmail.com to RSVP by Monday. Call 760-3355 or go to www.wyomingbusiness.org/schallert to register, find out about out-of-district workshop cost or for more information. Go to www.facebook.com/events/543593339354792/ to follow the event on Facebook.
How to submit to Biz Briefs
If you have a Biz Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesdays for publication in Wednesday papers. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
