LEARNED LAW FIRM LLC RECOGNIZED FOR CLIENT SATISFACTION
The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys recently recognized Wyoming’s personal injury law firm, Learned Law Firm LLC, as Two Years 10 Best Personal Injury Law Firm for Client Satisfaction, according to a news release. The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the top 10 personal injury attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the 10 Best list must pass the institute’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research and the institute’s independent evaluation. The institute’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process. Selection criteria focus on attorneys who demonstrate the highest standards of client satisfaction, the release states.
Call Learned Law Firm LLC at 307-314-9662 or go to www.learnedlawfirm.com for more information.
LCBA UPCOMING EVENTS
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— RELATIVE THEATRICS RIBBON CUTTING: from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 105, The Office at Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
— SEARS GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING: noon Saturday at 158 N. Third St.
— ARTCONNECT GALLERY RIBBON CUTTING: reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 3, ribbon cutting: 6:15 p.m. at 302 S. Second St.
— COWGIRL FITNESS RIBBON CUTTING: 4:30 p.m. May 7 at 154 N. Fourth St.
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
LARAMIE YOUNG PROFESSIONALS 20 UNDER 40 AWARD PRESENTATION
5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Cavalryman Steakhouse
Laramie Young Professionals asks the public to join them as they spend a night to recognize the recipients of 2017’s 20 Under 40 Awards 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cavalryman Steakhouse, 4425 S. Third St. Awards will be presented to winners, and heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be served. Stop by for a great opportunity to celebrate and network with the 20 Under 40 winners.
Go to Laramie Young Professionals Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/958345820986953 for more information and to RSVP.
ENTREPRENEURSHIP COMPETITION
Thursday, Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center
Ten student-led teams are vying for seed prize money to get their business plans off the ground in the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition sponsored by the University of Wyoming’s College of Business.
The entrepreneurial competition awards cash prizes to outstanding teams of student entrepreneurs who submit their business plans for new ventures that show significant business potential, according to a news release. The competition will be Thursday at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
The entrepreneurship competition is part of a daylong UW Entrepreneurship Summit. The UW College of Business hosts both the competition and summit. Go to www.uwyo.edu/business/entrepreneurship/index.html to RSVP or for more information.
This year, teams entered the competition from various disciplines across campus, ranging from undergraduate to doctoral students. The final 10 student teams created companies, and each worked with a mentor for the final presentation.
Known as the UW $10K Competition until 2011, the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition encourages students to act on their talents, ideas and energy to produce tomorrow’s leading businesses, the release states.
New for this year’s competition is prize money that has been increased from $30,000, and teams can enter their business ideas in two newly created categories.
Contact Steve Russell at 766-4112 or srusse18@uwyo.edu for more information.
WORKSHOP: TEACHING BUSINESSES & COMMUNITIES HOW TO BECOME CONSUMER DESTINATIONS
8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Historic Railroad Depot
Transform your business into a consumer destination. Learn how to turn your business into a uniquely positioned destination capable of pulling in customers from hundreds of miles away.
This workshop presented by small business guru Jon Schallert is from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets. A $125 value, this training is free to any downtown business and their employees thanks to Laramie Main Street and Wyoming Main Street, according to a news release. The workshop runs from 8-11:30 a.m., lunch will be provided from 11:30-12:30 p.m. and the marketing roundtable will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
