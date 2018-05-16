LCBA UPCOMING EVENTS
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— WYOMING HEALTH FAIRS BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at 2835 Grand Ave. There is set to be drinks, appetizers and giveaways. Go to www.facebook.com/events/119038575622820/ to RSVP
— LCBA MEMBER ORIENTATION: 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wyoming Technology Business Center, 1938 Harney St. Email receptionist@laramie.org to RSVP by Friday.
— POLE MOUNTAIN PHARMACY RIBBON CUTTING: 4:30-5:30 p.m. May 24 at 319 Harney St. Go to www.facebook.com/events/186140702032273/ to RSVP
— NEW BUSINESS OWNER ROUNDTABLE, 2018 TAX REFORM: Noon-1 p.m. June 1 at the Wyoming Technology Business Center, 1938 Harney St. This meeting will include a presentation on New Tax Reform by Abbey Hagerman, ACM. Email receptionist@laramie.org to RSVP. Space is limited.
— HAMPTON INN RIBBON CUTTING & BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. June 7 at 3715 Grand Ave. Go to www.facebook.com/events/199766857486020/ to RSVP
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
