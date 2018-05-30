LCBA UPCOMING EVENTS
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— EXPERT EXTERIORS RIBBON CUTTING & BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at The Durlacher, 203 S. Second St.
— NEW BUSINESS OWNER ROUNDTABLE, 2018 TAX REFORM: Noon-1 p.m. Friday at the Wyoming Technology Business Center, 1938 Harney St.
— LARAMIE PLAINS MUSEUM RIBBON CUTTING: 4:30-5 p.m. Friday at 603 Ivinson Ave. (official open house is from 2-4 pm. Sunday)
— HAMPTON INN RIBBON CUTTING & BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. June 7 at 3715 Grand Ave. Go to www.facebook.com/events/199766857486020 to RSVP
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
