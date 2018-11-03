Your wonderful cover story of Sunday, Oct. 28, “Wyoming’s one-kid school,” describes the excellent education of a young woman whose teacher lives on the ranch with her family, and who has taught here for years. Toward the end the article says “Despite having a master’s degree, Lisa would need to get four more teaching certificates to be qualified to teach Corinne after 6th grade.”
Both the student and teacher will lose and nobody will win. Why is state government regulating our occupational freedom?
A second example: I was a professional writer and editor for 15 years, writing one book of more than a thousand pages, but would not be allowed to teach English to seventh graders.
A third example: Patrick Henry, one of the great leaders of the American Revolution, was a successful lawyer. He never went to law school, but simply read law books and then underwent a brief examination by his fellow lawyers.
A fourth example: Our civilization now runs on complex computer software and silicon. I’ve spent 40 years so far building those systems, normally doing excellent work, without any state certification and having only completed high school. The computing industry in general lacks state or federal occupational regulation and has been the most innovative, successful, and high-quality industry in the country. (Software and systems still have bugs, but many fewer than in past decades.)
A generality and multiplicity of talents, the ability to learn new things quickly—these are the hallmarks of Homo sapiens. We are not ants, to be categorized into different castes.
Occupational regulation creates major regulatory costs and significant burdens on poor people trying to enter occupations. We should eliminate all state of Wyoming occupational regulation, currently covering 98 kinds of jobs. Let schools and voluntary professional associations organize training, certification, and professional oversight. Let employers and clients, not government, decide who can work.
An excellent and small start would be to reform Wyoming teacher certification so that anyone with a basic credential can teach at any level, and Lisa can continue to teach Corinne.
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.