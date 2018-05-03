A boulder with a plaque commemorating a garden near the north entrance of the Albany County Courthouse was reported missing to the Laramie Police Department on April 20.
Little about the rock’s disappearance is known, other than larceny is suspected. The Albany County Commission and other county officials learned about the missing stone during the public comments portion at the County Commission meeting Tuesday.
Information about the burgled boulder is not available because of the Laramie Police Department’s ongoing investigation into the incident, Albany County Undersheriff Josh DeBree said.
What is known is the rock with a plaque reading along the lines of ‘Sowing the seeds of peace’ near the north entrance of the courthouse is gone, he said.
“Because the courthouse is in city limits, the Laramie Police Department was dispatched April 20 to take a report of larceny of that stone,” DeBree said. “At this point they are unable to get any adequate video footage to determine the time when it was taken.”
Albany County Commissioner Heber Richardson said he thinks whoever took the rock might have been under the influence of alcohol and took it because it seemed fun.
“(The rock) wasn’t so big that somebody would have to use a piece of equipment,” Richardson said. “Sometimes people might underestimate the strength of somebody who is young and been out drinking. It is like stealing Mickey Mouse’s ears at Disneyland or whatever, it is just something somebody thinks would be fun to do when they are not sober.”
Misdemeanor larceny is punishable by no more than six months of incarceration and up to $750 in fines.
Several county officials were unaware the stone was missing because the garden it was a part of is not managed by courthouse staff, courthouse maintenance personnel Roy Torres said.
“I can’t imagine why someone would even take it,” Torres said. “What are they going to do? Put it in their garden or what?”
Exterior video surveillance at the courthouse is mostly to provide footage of the entrances to the building and the boulder could have been outside of the security cameras, making it harder to find who stole the stone, Richardson said.
“The courthouse is not a high security area,” he said. “We actually have exterior cameras but they are monitored by the sheriff’s office, and so if I walked into the courthouse picking my nose, I don’t know if they could see me do that.”
Richardson said the county would need to discuss what they would do to replace the stone.
“A lot of the decisions we made are big dollars, long term decisions and so this is kind of an annoyance,” he said. “A boulder doesn’t cost very much money. We can probably get it donated somewhere. The plaque on it probably cost a little money, but it is not really about the money, it is about the annoyance and the fact that somebody would damage public property.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.