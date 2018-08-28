Board turns down social justice funding request

The Albany County Board of Tourism turned down a group’s request for funding to advertise upcoming social justice events.
The Matthew Shepard Memorial Group will be hosting a series of events as part of the 20-year anniversary of Matthew Shepard’s death. Shepard was an openly gay college student at the University of Wyoming who was murdered in October 1998 in Laramie. In July, the group requested grant funding from the tourism board, but the discussion was tabled until the Aug. 20 meeting. The group requested $11,200.
Nicole Lamartine, director of choral activities at the University of Wyoming and a member of the Matthew Shepard Memorial Group committee, said grant money would be used to advertise for the events. She said the money would not be used for Conspirare, a choral ensemble that will be the main draw of the events.
Lamartine laid out a list of ways to advertise and track the number of people coming to town for the event. The group will be advertising in newspapers, on radio stations and via social media throughout the region. The group will be hosting a series of events in September-October, with the main choral event happening Oct. 6.
Tourism Board Treasurer Brad Jackson said the funding for any event members vote for should be tied to “heads on beds,” meaning the number of rooms filled by the event.
Board Chairman Mark Pearce said the $11,000 to fill 200-300 hotel rooms doesn’t make sense as it was too high. Even if the group was able to fill 500 rooms, he argued it would not be a good use of the money.
Anyone who comes to Laramie will have their minds changed about the nature of the community, Lamartine said. The board should consider changes in perception when deciding on the grant, she said.
ACBT Board Member Mike McShane said the event should not receive any money as it was politically oriented.
He claimed many people in town view Shepard’s death as a drug-related crime—not a hate crime. Lamartine said the Matthew Shepard Memorial Group is working together with Wyoming PBS and Albany County Sheriff Dave O’Malley to set the facts straight on the events surrounding Shepard’s murder in an upcoming special presentation.
Pearce said the view of outsiders is it was a hate crime. But the question of motivation does not matter one way or the other, only the number of hotel rooms booked.
McShane criticized the event, as he said marketing should have started a long time ago. He said he does not see the events drawing in enough people to warrant the grant amount.
Tourism Board Member Trudy McCraken made a motion to decrease the grant size to $2,000, which failed with only one favorable.
No motion was on the table to approve the grant, and no one made such a motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.