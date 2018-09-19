LCBA EVENTS
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events planned:
— Startup Weekend Laramie: see brief below for more information
— Grand Ave. Urgent Care Business After Hours: 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 27 at 3236 Grand Ave., Suite D
— Ag Appreciation Banquet: see brief below for more information
DOWNTOWN CLINIC BLUE SKY SOLAR ENERGY PROJECT CELEBRATION
10 a.m. Friday, Downtown Clinic
The Downtown Clinic is planning a ribbon cutting to celebrate its newly completed renewable energy project. The 25-panel solar array will offset the clinic’s energy usage by 98 percent, according to a news release.
The event is at 10 a.m. Friday at the clinic, 611 S. Second St. and will include Rocky Mountain Power officials, Laramie City Council members and Blue Sky customers.
Made possible by a $33,675 grant from Blue Sky customers, the project also includes the state’s first Blue Sky battery storage component that will help protect medical supplies, such as vaccines, during emergencies.
The cost savings generated will be redirected to providing additional free comprehensive primary health care to low-income, uninsured residents of Albany County.
Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky customers have awarded more than 140 renewable energy grants to community-serving organizations since 2006, the release states.
TECHSTARS STARTUP WEEKEND
Friday-Sunday, UW College Business
Members of the Laramie community have come together to develop a TechStars-supported StartUp Weekend from Friday-Sunday at the University of Wyoming College of Business.
This is an opportunity to attendees to solve problems, learn about entrepreneurship and have fun, according to a news release.
The weekend includes seven full meals from Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, The Library Sports Grill & Brewery, Coal Creek Coffee Co., Turtle Rock Café, Speedgoat and more, as well as benefits and discounts from the event’s global partners, one-on-one time with mentors, a new network of developers, designers and entrepreneurs and all the internet and coffee attendees can consume, the release states.
There are only a maximum of 125 participants allowed, so tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release.
Event sponsors include Albany County, city of Laramie, Laramie County Community College, the UW College of Business, the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and more.
Find the event at www.communities.techstars.com or www.facebook.com/swlaramie or email laramie@startupweekend.org for more information. Find the event at www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
AG APPRECIATION BANQUET
5 p.m. Oct. 11, UW Conference Center
The Laramie Business Chamber Alliance is planning its 2018 Ag Appreciation Banquet for 5 p.m. Oct. 11 in the University of Wyoming Conference Center, adjacent to the Hilton Garden Inn at 2229 Grand Ave. Social Hour will start at 5 p.m. and the dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. This annual event is the ideal time for the business community to celebrate their partners in agriculture in Albany County, according to a news release. The public can purchase a table or tickets to the event and mingle with ag partners, clients and friends. The LCBA will be announcing the 2018 Outstanding Albany County Agriculture Leader Award, sponsored by Anton Collins Mitchell. Following the awards will be a live auction sponsored by Premier Bone & Joint Centers. This night is also a fundraiser dedicated to the 4-H and FFA groups in Albany County and funds a University of Wyoming College of Agriculture Scholarship. For those who cannot attend but still want to contribute to the cause, the committee is seeking silent and live auction items.
Email Hannah at hrobinson@laramie.org or call 745-7339 to purchase a table, donate an auction item, get a list of ranchers to invite or for more information. Email reservations with attendees’ names to receptionist@laramie.org or call 745-7339 by Sept. 24.
