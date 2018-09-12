LCBA EVENTS
The next Laramie Chamber Business Alliance membership luncheon is from 11:45-1 p.m. Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave. Lunch is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. During the luncheon, a panel discussion will feature CEO Brad Enzi, Board Chair Dave Coffey and Vice President of Economic Development Josh Boudreau focusing on LCBA’s path forward, with time allowed for questions, according to a news release.
The luncheon is sponsored by Premier Bone & Joint Centers.
Call 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org to make a reservation or for more information.
Other events include:
— United Way Campaign Kickoff Business After Hours: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave.
— Rostad Law Ribbon Cutting: 4:30 p.m. Friday at 116 Grand Ave.
— Startup Weekend Laramie: see brief below for more information
— Grand Ave. Urgent Care Business After Hours: 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 27 at 3236 Grand Ave., Suite D
Ag Appreciation Banquet: see brief below for more information
WYOMING WOMEN’S BUSINESS CENTER ROUNDTABLE
8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, LPCC
The next topic of the Wyoming Women’s Business Center Roundtable is Money Class 101. Attendees can learn to understand the basics of personal and business finance, according to a news release. The roundtable is from 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Knowing the basics when it comes to personal and business finances is foundational to success as an entrepreneur, the release states. This free business roundtable will help participants develop a stronger understanding of basic financial concepts — that way, they can handle their money better.
The speaker, Joe Bennick, is a financial literacy expert and has experience advising and coaching Wyoming entrepreneurs.
Contact the Wyoming Women’s Business Center at 460-3943 or wwbc@uwyo.edu.
TECHSTARS STARTUP WEEKEND
Sept. 21-23, UW College Business
Members of the Laramie community have come together to develop a TechStars-supported StartUp Weekend from Sept. 21-23 at the University of Wyoming College of Business.
This is an opportunity to attendees to solve problems, learn about entrepreneurship and have fun, according to a news release.
The weekend includes seven full meals from Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, The Library Sports Grill & Brewery, Coal Creek Coffee Co., Turtle Rock Café, Speedgoat and more, as well as benefits and discounts from the event’s global partners, one-on-one time with mentors, a new network of developers, designers and entrepreneurs and all the internet and coffee attendees can consume, the release states.
There are only a maximum of 125 participants allowed, so tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release.
Event sponsors include Albany County, city of Laramie, Laramie County Community College, the UW College of Business, the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and more.
Find the event at www.communities.techstars.com or www.facebook.com/swlaramie or email laramie@startupweekend.org for more information. Find the event at www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
AG APPRECIATION BANQUET
5 p.m. Oct. 11, UW Conference Center
The Laramie Business Chamber Alliance is planning its 2018 Ag Appreciation Banquet for 5 p.m. Oct. 11 in the University of Wyoming Conference Center, adjacent to the Hilton Garden Inn at 2229 Grand Ave. Social Hour will start at 5 p.m. and the dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. This annual event is the ideal time for the business community to celebrate their partners in agriculture in Albany County, according to a news release. The public can purchase a table or tickets to the event and mingle with ag partners, clients and friends. The LCBA will be announcing the 2018 Outstanding Albany County Agriculture Leader Award, sponsored by Anton Collins Mitchell. Following the awards will be a live auction sponsored by Premier Bone & Joint Centers. This night is also a fundraiser dedicated to the 4-H and FFA groups in Albany County and funds a University of Wyoming College of Agriculture Scholarship. For those who cannot attend but still want to contribute to the cause, the committee is seeking silent and live auction items.
Email Hannah at hrobinson@laramie.org or call 745-7339 to purchase a table, donate an auction item, get a list of ranchers to invite or for more information. Email reservations with attendees’ names to receptionist@laramie.org or call 745-7339 by Sept. 24.
