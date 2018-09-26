PEET’S COFFEE JOINS UW
University of Wyoming Campus Dining recently announced the addition of Peet’s Coffee to the Book & Bean in Coe Library. Peet’s has more than 240 coffee bars in California, the Pacific Northwest, Colorado, Illinois, the DC area and Massachusetts, according to a news release. Peet’s Coffee is a San Francisco Bay area-based specialty coffee roaster and retailer, founded in 1966.
The Book & Bean’s fall special is buy any Peet’s crafted beverage and get the second one (of equal value) for free through Oct. 15.
LCBA EVENTS
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events planned:
— LOVE’S RIBBON CUTTING: 4:30 p.m. today at 1770 McCue St.
— GRAND AVE. URGENT CARE BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at 3236 Grand Ave., Suite D
— AG APPRECIATION BANQUET: see brief below for more information
AG APPRECIATION BANQUET
5 p.m. Oct. 11, UW Conference Center
The Laramie Business Chamber Alliance is planning its 2018 Ag Appreciation Banquet for 5 p.m. Oct. 11 in the University of Wyoming Conference Center, adjacent to the Hilton Garden Inn at 2229 Grand Ave. Social Hour will start at 5 p.m. and the dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. This annual event is the ideal time for the business community to celebrate their partners in agriculture in Albany County, according to a news release. The public can purchase a table or tickets to the event and mingle with ag partners, clients and friends. The LCBA will be announcing the 2018 Outstanding Albany County Agriculture Leader Award, sponsored by Anton Collins Mitchell. Following the awards will be a live auction sponsored by Premier Bone & Joint Centers. This night is also a fundraiser dedicated to the 4-H and FFA groups in Albany County and funds a University of Wyoming College of Agriculture Scholarship. For those who cannot attend but still want to contribute to the cause, the committee is seeking silent and live auction items.
Email Hannah at hrobinson@laramie.org or call 745-7339 to purchase a table, donate an auction item, get a list of ranchers to invite or for more information.
NINTH ANNUAL LEADERSHIP SIMULCAST
9 a.m. Oct. 24, Holiday Inn
Express Employment Professionals of Laramie is planning to host the 2018 Refresh Leadership Simulcast, a nationwide leadership event featuring Secretary of State Gen. Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.), former president of adidas North America Mark King and author, speaker and Paralympian Josh Sundquist.
Back for its ninth year, the Refresh Leadership Simulcast attracts more than 9,000 attendees annually throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to a news release. The event focuses on how leaders can reach the next level, inspire their people and become more effective in their roles. The event will be simulcast Oct. 24 at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St.
Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the simulcast begins at 9 a.m. Admission is free.
However, Express is asking for a $10 donation for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the release states.
Contact Renee Ashworth at 460-9074 or renee.ashworth@expresspros.com for more information on this event.
RIB AND CHOP HOUSE HELPING SUPPORT TEACHERS
The Laramie community values strong families, good work ethic and people who recognize the value of each other. The Rib & Chop House family not only strives to make the best food and provide great service, but it takes pride in supporting other folks in its communities who also do extraordinary work, according to a news release.
During the 2018-2019 school year, Wyoming’s Rib & Chop House is celebrating the dedicated men and women who commit themselves to helping nurture children by being teachers. Every day, teachers inspire the minds and imaginations of young people, help provide safe places for children to grow and play and give students skills and confidence for the future. This October, Wyoming’s Rib & Chop House of Laramie is giving away $1,000 to a teacher from the community to help them carry out this tremendous and essential “assignment,” the release states.
Find the Wyoming’s Rib and Chop House – Laramie on Facebook to nominate and vote for the teacher in the local community who deserves this title. Voting begins Monday. The teacher with the most online votes will be awarded $1,000.
