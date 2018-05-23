LCBA UPCOMING EVENTS
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— POLE MOUNTAIN PHARMACY RIBBON CUTTING: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday at 319 Harney St. Go to www.facebook.com/events/186140702032273/ to RSVP
— EXPERT EXTERIORS RIBBON CUTTING & BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 P.M. May 31, The Durlacher, 203 S. Second St.
— NEW BUSINESS OWNER ROUNDTABLE, 2018 TAX REFORM: Noon-1 p.m. June 1 at the Wyoming Technology Business Center, 1938 Harney St. This meeting will include a presentation on New Tax Reform by Abbey Hagerman, ACM. Email receptionist@laramie.org to RSVP. Space is limited.
— LARAMIE PLAINS MUSEUM RIBBON CUTTING: 4:30-5 p.m. June 1, 603 Ivinson Ave. (official open house is from 2-4 pm. June 3)
— HAMPTON INN RIBBON CUTTING & BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. June 7 at 3715 Grand Ave. Go to www.facebook.com/events/199766857486020/ to RSVP
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
How to submit to Biz Briefs
If you have a Biz Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesdays for publication in Wednesday papers. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.