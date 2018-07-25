LCBA ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC
8 a.m. Friday, Jacoby Golf Course
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance Annual Golf Classic is slated for Friday at Jacoby Golf Course, 3501 Willett Drive. Check in is at 7 a.m. A four-person scramble with a shotgun start will begin at 8 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
LCBA is looking for prizes, according to a news release. Laramie GM Auto Center is sponsoring the Hole-in-One contest. However, raffle prizes and contest prizes would be appreciated. Those with something in mind to donate as a prize should contact Josie Molloy at jmolloy@laramie.org or call 745-7339.
LCBA is also seeking a major sponsor. This is an opportunity for a community member to have his or her name in front of the community and LCBA members. With this sponsorship, the sponsor will get a team of four, be listed as a hole sponsor and have time to speak at the awards ceremony. Additionally, the sponsor’s logo and business name will appear on all golf classic marketing material.
There are a few spots for teams left. The cost for a team of four is $600. There are also holes available for sponsors for $150 each. A sponsor sign will be posted at the hole.
Those who would like to both sign up a team and sponsor a hole can for $700, a $50 savings.
Contact Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or jmolloy@laramie.org for more information.
FREE CAREER TRAINING FOR SINGLE MOMS
6 p.m. Tuesday, Climb Wyoming office
Single moms who are ready to find a job that fits who they are and who they want to be are encouraged to attend a free career training at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Climb Wyoming office, 217 S. First St.
Climb Wyoming is committed to finding single mothers a job where their personalities, strengths and priorities are valued, according to a news release
Attendees can double or triple their income in a career with lots of growth opportunities. They can receive support in all areas of their lives and build new relationships with others that last long after the program finishes.
Attendees can enjoy pizza, get their questions answered and learn more.
Child care will not provided, so participants need to plan accordingly.
Contact Climb Wyoming at laramie@climbwyoming.org or 742-9346 or go to www.climbready.org.
