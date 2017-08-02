FRIDAY FUNDRAISING OPPORTUNITIES AT CREDIT UNION
Nonprofit groups looking for a fundraiser can host a bake sale throughout the summer Fridays in front of Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union in Boulder Crossing, 3905 Grand Ave. There is only one exclusive spot each week, according to a news release. Laramie Plains FCU will provide a tent, table and chairs, if needed. Go to www.laramieplainsfcu.com/friday-delights or call Denise at 721-1722 for more information.
WEBINAR: ASSISTING WYOMING ARTISTS
2-3 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 16, online
Wyoming artists can enjoy losing themselves in their creations, but it is important for them also to learn how to market and sell their work.
To assist them, a six-part Creative Content Camp webinar series titled “Wyoming Artists, Crafters, Musicians: Promote Your Work Effectively Online,” sponsored by the Wyoming Small Business Development Center, is planned for 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 16.
The SBDC is a partnership among the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Business Council and the U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBDC focuses on educating small-business owners and potential owners on how to successfully start and operate small businesses. The SBDC’s main office is located at UW.
Alyson Stanfield, owner of Art Biz Coach, will teach the program, according to a news release.
Attendees will learn how to create compelling and consistent content using the tools — from social media to newsletters and blogs — they already have in place. Before the class begins, attendees will be expected to learn how to use each platform — Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, etc. — they choose. Participants will come away with fully formed ideas for creating blogs, newsletter articles and social media posts, the release states.
The program is co-sponsored by the Wyoming SBDC, Wyoming Women’s Business Center and the U.S. SBA. Attendance is limited to the first 50 individuals. Go to www.wyomingsbdc.org to register.
The regular price for all six modules is $347 but, because of special funding from the U.S. SBA, the fee for these programs is only $47 for Wyoming business owners.
All classes will be delivered live via webinar and will be recorded for playback at a later time. Written transcripts will be provided for all lessons. Participants will have weekly challenges, and the ArtBizCoach.com team will send twice-weekly messages to keep enrollees focused.
Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Call Peggy Baker at 307-382-0947 for more information.
LCBA EVENT
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following event planned:
— Blue Federal Credit Union Business After Hours: Thursday, 2405 Grand Ave. This is also the credit union’s Member Appreciation Day BBQ, which will feature burgers, hot dogs, yard games and door prizes.
WEBINAR: MANAGE YOUR CREDIT
2-3 p.m. Thursday, online
Are you concerned about your business or personal credit standing or perhaps how to manage an increasing mountain of debt? A webinar from 2-3 p.m. Thursday is designed to help attendees understand more about the important factors to consider when managing their credit and debt. The webinar is $15, and attendees can register at www.wyomnigsbdc.org.
The webinar will features the components of a credit score and the differences between debt consolidation, credit counseling, debt settlement and bankruptcy, according to a news release. Lyann Nguyen of ReCredit — Consumer Credit Advocates will explain how to manage a credit score and debt exposure.
Call the SBDC at 307-382-0947 for more information.
WEBINAR: HUBZONE CERTIFICATION
11 a.m.-noon Thursday, online
HUBZones are specific geographic areas designated by the government as “Historically Underutilized Business Zones.” If a business operates and employs people in HUBZone areas, they might be given preference for certain government contracts, according to a news release.
This webinar is free, but participants must register to obtain the link at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1834278249152226563. All classes will be delivered live via webinar and will be recorded for playback at a later time. This program presented by the Wyoming SBDC Network is planned for 11 a.m.-noon Thursday.
Participants in the webinar can learn what the SBA HUBZone Program is, how it can help businesses potentially win government contracts, how to find out if a business is located in a participating area, how to apply for the HUBZone program and why it is beneficial for businesses to have the HUBZone certification, the release states.
Brett Housholder and Andrea Lewis, both of the Wyoming SBDC Network Procurement Technical Assistance team, will present this session. Each have more than 10 years of experience helping businesses with government contracting issues, including required government registrations; finding government contracting opportunities; marketing to government agencies; and applying for government certification programs.
SBDC programs and services are provided to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made, if requested at least two weeks in advance. Language assistance services for clients with limited English proficiency will be provided. Call Brett at 307-234-3203 or Andi at 307-772-7372 or go to www.wyomingsbdc.org for more information.
WEBINAR: ASSISTANCE FOR VETERAN-OWNED SMALL BUSINESS
11 a.m.-noon Aug. 10, online
Bidding on certain government contracts is reserved exclusively for veterans or service-disabled veterans, according to a press release. The program is from 11 a.m.-noon Aug. 10 to teach participants how to certify a business as either veteran-owned or service-disabled veteran-owned. There is no charge for this program, but attendees must register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9049769430362533635 to obtain the webinar link. The program will be recorded so that registered attendees can listen at a later time.
Topics to be covered include benefits of the certifications, eligibility requirements, and the certification process for each type of business.
SBDC Network programs and services are provided to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made, if requested at least two weeks in advance. Language assistance services for clients with limited English proficiency will be provided. Contact the SBDC at 307-382-0947 to obtain further assistance.
Brett Housholder and Andrea Lewis of the Wyoming SBDC Network Procurement Technical Assistance Center will present this session. Combined, they have more than 10 years of experience assisting businesses with government contracting. Their expertise includes contracting planning and administration, specific certifications, Federal Acquisition Regulation interpretation, GSA schedules, invoicing and marketing to government agencies.
Contact Brett Housholder at 307-234-3203 or brett.housholder@uwyo.edu or go to www.wyomingsbdc.org for more information.
WEBINAR: HOW CA$H MAKES CENTS: MANAGING CASH FLOW IN YOUR BUSINESS
2-3 p.m. Aug. 24, online
A webinar from 2-3 p.m. Aug. 24 is set to present a dialogue about managing cash flow, according to a news release. Do you wonder why your Profit and Loss statement says you made a profit, but you have no cash? Do you understand how your balance sheet and Profit and Loss statement tie together, and why you should pay attention to both? Attendees will learn about areas to look for hidden cash, and get other tips to insure your business operation is sustainable.
Bruce Morse and Justin Farley will present this one-hour webinar. Morse has been with the Wyoming Small Business Development Center since 2006 and served in various positions in the banking industry for 22 years prior to his current position. Farley has a background in banking, financial markets, real estate and business ownership.
There is no fee for this program because of a Portable Assistance Grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Attendees must register at www.wyomingsbdc.org to obtain the link to the webinar. This program will be recorded and available to registered attendees who are unable to attend live.
Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested by Aug. 10. Language assistance services for clients with limited English proficiency will be provided, the release states.
