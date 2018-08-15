TechTalk meetup
6 p.m. Thursday, Altitude Chophouse & Brewery
TechTalk Laramie is the Gem City’s meetup for anyone interested in technology, according to a news release. The groups meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St., in the back room. Those attending are responsible for their own food and drinks and can RSVP at www.meetup.com/techtalklaramie. Martin L. Buchanan will talk about “Ethics for Technology Professionals,” technology ethics case studies and principles, with handouts for all attending, the release states. Buchanan has 42 years of technology work experience, as a senior software developer, senior technical writer, team lead, QA lead and source code reviewer.
He can be reached at martinlbuchanan@gmail.com.
LCBA UPCOMING EVENTS
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— FIRST INTERSTATE BANK BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at 221 Ivinson Ave.
— PREMIER BONE & JOINT CENTERS BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 23 at 1909 Vista Drive
— LCBA MEMBER ORIENTATION: noon-1 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Wyoming Technology and Business Center, 1938 Harney St.
— BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 30 at 2504 Grand Ave., Suite F
— WESTERN STATES BANK BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 6 at 3430 Grand Ave.
— NEW LIFE CHURCH RIBBON CUTTING: noon Sept. 7 at 4835 Fort Sanders Road
— UNITED WAY CAMPAIGN KICKOFF (BUSINESS AFTER HOURS): 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave.
— LCBA LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Garden Room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave. Special guests are from the Wyoming Business Council.
— ROSTAD LAW RIBBON CUTTING: 4 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Garden Room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave.
— STARTUP WEEKEND LARAMIE: 6 p.m. Sept. 21-noon Sept. 23, University of Wyoming College of Business, 15th Street and Ivinson Avenue (see brief below for more details)
Contact Hannah Robinson at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for more information.
TECHSTARS STARTUP WEEKEND
Sept. 21-23, University of Wyoming College Business
Members of the Laramie community have come together to develop a TechStars-supported StartUp Weekend from Sept. 21-23 at the University of Wyoming College of Business.
This is an opportunity to attendees to solve problems, learn about entrepreneurship and have fun, according to a news release.
The weekend includes seven full meals from Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, The Library Sports Grill & Brewery, Coal Creek Coffee Co., Turtle Rock Café, Speedgoat and more, as well as benefits and discounts from the event’s global partners, one-on-one time with mentors, a new network of developers, designers and entrepreneurs and all the internet and coffee attendees can consume, the release states.
Tickets are on sale now at early-bird prices until Sept. 1. There are only a maximum of 125 participants allowed, so tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release.
Event sponsors include Albany County, city of Laramie, Laramie County Community College, the UW College of Business, the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and more.
Find the event at www.communities.techstars.com or www.facebook.com/swlaramie or email laramie@startupweekend.org for more information. Find the event at www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
