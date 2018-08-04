I scored. I spotted the cow moose wading in the lily pad-covered pond before she saw me. I hid behind dense willows for cover as I hopped off my bike and got my camera from my backpack. I inched around the willows, thrilled when the magnificent animal slowly raised her head, just becoming aware of my presence.
Moose are a fairly common sight along the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. Besides moose, those traveling this non-motorized route might spot elk, mule deer and, most certainly, chipmunks and squirrels; I even spotted a black bear one morning. Dark-eyed juncos, chickadees and bright yellow warblers flit through the trees.
Thanks to the minimal grade and wide path, there is time to look around and enjoy the scenery. Unlike singletrack routes where the focus is on the trail ahead, on the Rail Trail, the packed gravel surface — similar to that of a baseball outfield — provides a more relaxed mode where the view can be savored. Suitable bikes are about any type except those with skinny tires.
This non-motorized trail, which first opened in 2007, winds through the National Forest from Dry Park Road near Albany to the Colorado-Wyoming state line. Its 21-mile length passes by Lake Owen, zig-zags through Fox Park, and terminates next to the Forest Service road that leads to Pelton Creek. For now, about 7 miles of the trail south from the Wood’s Creek Trailhead and to the crossing under Highway 230, is closed due to the Badger Creek Fire.
I was on hand at the ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 29, 2007, when then Laramie District Ranger Clint Kyhl showed off the trail with pride. In my opinion, it was his vision and enthusiasm that made the trail a reality. Since then, the trail went through a number of years of neglect but it is turning the corner now as a handful of volunteers and U.S. Forest Service staff strives to maintain and even improve the pathway.
Laramie residents Dave and Annie Nelson spend considerable time and effort as Forest Service volunteers, making upgrades and providing maintenance. Dave Nelson said he’s like a moth to flame — he can’t seem to stay away from the Rail Trail.
“I choose to volunteer on the Rail Trail because there is a need and I want to give back to the community I grew up in,” Nelson said. “I get to be outdoors and meet other people enjoying the outdoors as well. It’s good to be involved with something bigger that myself that will benefit future generations.”
Recent improvements and maintenance include refurbishing the trailhead maps and signs, redoing the information boards at the caboose near the Lake Owen trailhead, replacing yield and non-motorized use signs and redoing the milepost markers.
A section of trail that was damaged due to the 2014 Lake Owen Fire was repaired.
In addition, removing trees that topple onto the trail is an ongoing and never-ending task. Map holders with pocket-sized maps of the route will be available soon.
On this morning when I was between the Lake Owen and Lincoln Gulch trailheads, I passed a group that was walking on the trail. I glanced off the route and noted their ATVs parked on the adjacent motorized route.
“You know this trail is non-motorized, right?” I said pleasantly to the last two people in the line. They both nodded to me, indicating they were aware of the restriction. I was relieved and figured they were just enjoying a little stroll off of their machines. A while later, though, two cyclists who came up behind me said they passed the group, too. Alas, by then they were all riding their ATVs on the trail.
In my capacity as a Forest Service volunteer, I’ve put up barricades and pounded in signs, designating the route as non-motorized. I have witnessed ATV riders go right around my new barricades, oblivious to the designation. While I realize the adjacent motorized route is quite rough, popping up on the non-motorized route should not be an option. However, many cyclists who pedal the trail tell me of similar experiences. I think possibly the best deterrent to motorized use on the trail is to increase non-motorized user numbers.
To that goal and to just celebrate this jewel in our Medicine Bow National Forest, we are planning a Rail Trail Celebration from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 8, hosted by the Medicine Bow Rails-to-Trail Trail Crew and sponsored by Cycle Wyoming. Events include guest speakers, a “Nature Mosey” led by botanists and biologists, and even a chance to go inside the caboose to view the comforts of what was once the traditional last car on every train. There will be free food as well, all located at the Lake Owen trailhead. More information and a schedule of events for the day will be announced closer to the date.
More details on the Medicine Bow Rail Trail can be found on the Cycle Wyoming website: www.cyclewyoming.org/med-bow-rail-trail.
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
