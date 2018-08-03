The good ol’ days of rhinestone cowboys, steel guitars and lead singers crooning the audience from behind yellow-tinted aviator glasses may be gone, but western twang is resurfacing Sunday at the Alibi Pub.
Big Cedar Fever, a Texas-based trio of country singers, is slated to perform at the pub from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
“It’s a western swing band with jazz influence,” Big Cedar singer and bass player Nick Lochman said. “We’re a harmony rich band.”
The trio started out playing western swing music individually throughout Texas, where the genre remains a popular staple, Lochman explained. But after playing a gig together, he said they discovered they harmonized well, so they formed the band in January.
“It just kind of fell together,” Lochman said.
While Lochman plucks at his upright bass, Georgia Parker sings and plays the guitar and Ian Lee fills out the group’s sound with his fiddle.
“I’ve been playing music since I was 10 when I got a drum set,” Lochman said. “I got a bass about 10 years ago, and I’ve been playing upright bass ever since.”
Raised in central Texas, the musicians grew up with western swing.
“When I was a kid, my buddy’s dad was a western swing band fiddle player, so it was always just kind of around,” Lochman said. “We’re very much carrying on a tradition and trying to keep it alive.”
With decades of material to pull from, Big Cedar plays a wealth of fan favorites while mixing it up with some original music, he said.
“We do a lot of classic western swing, and we write a lot of our stuff,” Lochman said. “I think about 20 percent of the music we play is our own.”
Starting their tour in Oklahoma on Wednesday, the band is scheduled to perform in Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado, before turning north and serenading Laramigos at the Alibi.
“We’re just kind of following the Rocky Mountains,” Lochman said.
Playing western swing in 2018 can elicit mixed reactions from the crowd at times, he said.
“Last night, I think about half the crowd thought they were going to rock show and the other half knew what they were getting into, so it was a good time,” Lochman explained. “But overall, I think it’s been a really good reception so far. People are really generally excited about what we do.”
Go to www.bigcedarfever.com for more information about the band.
Call the Alibi at 745-9738 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.