Beitel faces brimming class sizes

Beitel Elementary is currently facing average class sizes of 17.56 students for the 2018-2019 school year, according to Monday’s enrollment figures.
The school’s current enrollment is 242, seven more students that had been budgeted for.
First and Third grade classes at the school are currently set to average 20.5 students, and Albany County School District No. 1 superintendent Jubal Yennie said enrollment figures are only likely to grow over the coming weeks.
Wyoming’s state block grants fund school districts at a student-to-teacher ratio of 16:1. Until 2017, district were even required to receive waivers from the Wyoming Department of Education for class sizes larger than 16.
Since then, districts have continued to increase their class sizes. ACSD No. 1’s school board, however, has committed to continuing with class sizes of 16.
That means Yennie doesn’t allow any elementary school to average K-3 class sizes larger than 16.5. He also tries to prevent individual class sizes from creeping high above 20.
“It never comes in nice neat packages,” he said. “Some schools have 24 kids in a grade level, and we have to decide whether that’s one class or two.”
It’s typical for the district to face class “bubbles” — classes that are unusually large or small. As those bubble classes move through the district each year, it’s common for teachers to need to be moved between grade levels to stabilize class sizes. Occasionally, Yennie might move a teacher to a different school. He could do that again this year, moving a teacher from a school like Linford Elementary, which has K-3 class sizes averaging just 13.67, as of Monday’s figures. The school is current trending 41 students fewer than had been projected.
Assuming Beitel’s enrollment doesn’t see a significant drop in coming weeks, Yennie has a few other options, including busing students to other schools.
“We haven’t done that and I’m not going to recommend that and I’m sure the board won’t want to do that either,” he said.
If he can’t move a teacher to accommodate Beitel’s high enrollment, Yennie could also hire an extra teacher after school starts — a measure he hasn’t yet taken during his three-year tenure as superintendent. Once school starts, Yennie said he would be willing to hire a teacher but not move one.
Balancing class sizes across the district is a delicate act, especially as enrollment fluctuates over the coming weeks. Some students will enroll after Labor Day and it’s hard to have a firm idea of each school’s enrollment until after the 10-day drop period, when districts purge their enrollment figures of students who haven’t shown up for class at the start of the school year.
Other elementary schools in the district also have some bloated class sizes, including Indian Paintbrush’s third grade class, which is set to face a 22:1 ratio.
The waiting list for dual-language immersion classes at Indian Paintbrush and Spring Creek also presents Yennie with a quandary. Two years ago, the district began dual-language immersion classes, beginning with kindergarteners. In those classrooms, students are instructed in Spanish for half the day and in English for the other half.
The demand for dual-language immersion for 2018-2019 has some students currently sitting on waitlists, and if Yennie allows the waitlisted students to join the classes anyway, it could push Spring Creek’s class size ratio over the 16.5 school-wide average. Currently, Spring Creek’s K-3 class size average is 16.43. Indian Paintbrush’s is 16.36.
