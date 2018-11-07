CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s delegation to Washington, D.C., will remain the same, as the two incumbents up for re-election handily fended off challengers Tuesday.
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Liz Cheney both won their races with ease. Barrasso will now serve a third term, while Cheney won re-election for the first time since taking office in 2016.
With 414 of the state’s 482 precincts counted, WyomingNetworkNews.com reported that Barrasso had received 96,428 votes, defeating Wilson Democrat Gary Trauner, who had received 42,686 votes. This year’s election results were on par with Barrasso’s 2012 victory, when he earned more than 75 percent of the vote.
“I am deeply grateful to voters for giving me the incredible opportunity to continue to serve Wyoming in the U.S. Senate,” Barrasso said in a statement after the race was called early in the evening. “It is a great privilege to work every day for the future of our state and country.
“I look forward to working closely with Wyoming people, as well as those elected to represent us, Governor-elect Gordon, Representative Cheney, my good friend and partner (Sen.) Mike Enzi, as well as the legislative and local elected leaders, to achieve long-lasting results.”
Cheney had received 90,318 votes, defeating Laramie Democrat Greg Hunter, who had received 41,691 votes. Cheney’s re-election bid played out much like her first election did in 2016, when she won 62 percent of the vote.
“I’m honored by the trust the people of Wyoming have again placed in me to serve as their representative in Congress, and I thank my opponents for their willingness to participate in our political process,” Cheney said in a statement. “I am grateful for all of the volunteers who worked on behalf of our campaign.
“Now that the election is over, we must keep our promises, fight to restore America’s power in the world and protect the strength of the economy for our families, workers, ranchers, industries and every one of our citizens.”
