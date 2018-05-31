Barbara A. Flynn, 82, of Laramie, died Monday, May 28, 2018, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. She was born May 2, 1936, at home in Grant County, North Dakota, to Leonard and Evelyn (née Olson) Chase.
Barbara was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She worked as a nurse’s aide and trained many groups of candy stripers throughout the years. She was an avid reader and a free spirit and loved going on adventures.
She is preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Evelyn Chase; son Kevin; and siblings, Jack and Ethal and Larry Chase.
Barbara is survived by daughters, Nicko Kleppinger (née Carlsen) and her husband Kent, of Laramie, and Darcy A. Nash (née Carlsen) and her husband Heath, of Rochester, Minnesota; grandchildren, Caroline Whitaker and Colleen, Christina and Caitlin Kleppinger; great-grandchildren, Ryley and Reese Whitaker; sister Patty Miller (Gene Wasfaret), of Morehead, Minnesota; aunt Bertha Mortenson, of Bismark, North Dakota; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Spring Wind Assisted Living Community.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Wyoming Chapter.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
