The Wold Tract, Wyocolo and Mountain in the southern Snowy Range are being evacuated due to a rapidly developing fire, the U.S. Forest Service reported Sunday night.
A pre-evacuation order is in place for Fox Park and Foxborough.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Badger Creek Fire is roughly 50 acres in size off of Forest Service Road 501 near Wyoming Highway 230. Evacuees are encouraged to seek shelter at the Harmony School in Harmony.
Local and county fire departments are on scene, and USFS Spokesman Aaron Voos said more information should be available later tonight on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest twitter feed at https://twitter.com/fs_mbrtb.
A USFS incident page can also be viewed at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5836/.
