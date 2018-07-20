Attorneys battle over UW emails in lawsuit, judge gives discovery extension

In recent weeks, attorneys in a federal lawsuit — which alleges retaliation by high-level University of Wyoming administrators — have battled over whether the university can be forced to hand over hundreds of emails it’s withheld under the defense of “attorney-client privilege.”
In the lawsuit, UW Foundation President Ben Blalock and Vice President Mary Ivanoff are accused of discriminating against a disabled woman.
After a complaint was filed against the pair, then-Vice President and General Counsel Rick Miller was tasked with investigating the pair.
The lawsuit was filed by Mandy Davis in March 2017. Davis worked as the Foundation’s human resources director when she filed her discrimination complaint in July 2015. Less than five months later, Davis was laid off as part of a restructuring plan that eliminated her position.
Davis has claimed the restructuring was a rouse to have her fired in retaliation.
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has previously held government officials liable if they use a reorganization plan as a scheme to fire an employee without due process.
One question is at the heart of the lawsuit: Was the UW Foundation reorganization done in good faith or as an effort to retaliate against Davis?
The lawsuit has also raised a glaring side issue: The university’s top lawyer, Miller, apparently provided legal advice for senior administrators accused of discrimination — the same administrators he was tasked with investigating for wrongdoing.
Jim Osborn, the manager of UW’s Office of Diversity and Employment Practices, was ultimately responsible for investigating the discrimination complaint but handed much of the responsibility to Miller because he felt trepidation about investigating a vice president.
“At that time I did not have the title or level of authority that I felt was appropriate,” Osborn said during a deposition. “Because it was a vice-presidential level and I wanted to make sure that things were conducted appropriately and that any admonitions that we sometimes have to give to people — that a higher level of authority was there to make sure that, because this was a vice-presidential-level position, that the person giving instructions or information had an equivalent level of authority, so that it wasn’t coming from me, who did not yet have that title and authority.”
Blalock later said he wasn’t sure if, when he was questioned about the discrimination complaint, Miller was acting as investigator or legal counsel for the university.
According to Davis’s attorneys, UW has refused to release a number of emails between Miller, Blalock and Ivanoff “on the grounds that Mr. Miller was performing the ‘dual role’ as in-house university counsel while also conducting part of the investigation into Ms. Davis’s discrimination complaint.”
“Miller’s role as the university’s in-house counsel is, in part, to minimize and protect the university against the risk of litigation, a role that may conflict with the university’s responsibility to fairly and equitably investigate Ms. Davis’s discrimination complaint against a university vice president and another high ranking UW official,” Davis’s attorneys say in a June 29 filing.
A Friday statement issued by UW spokesman Chad Baldwin reiterates “the University does not comment on ongoing legal matters” but “disagrees with the characterizations made by Plaintiff’s counsel.”
“The University had and continues to have safeguards in place to ensure investigations are conducted fairly and thoroughly and procedures to address any conflict(s) of interest,” the statement says.
After working at the university since 2006, Davis became the foundation’s human resources director in 2014.
In June 2015, Davis hired a computer support specialist who had an apparent physical disability. That woman had been the most qualified candidate, but Blalock allegedly took issue with the hiring.
Davis claims Ivanoff told her not to hire another “retard.”
The lawsuit alleges Ivanoff “explained to Ms. Davis that the computer support specialist’s appearance was not in keeping with the UW Foundation, her communication skills were not as accomplished as other UW Foundation employees, she did not ‘look appropriate’ to defendant Blalock, and that the computer support specialist was difficult to look at for defendant Blalock because (she) had ‘one eye going one way and one going the other way.’”
Ivanoff then said the new employee would be fired if she was not “outstanding in her job duties,” the lawsuit claims.
Davis has said Blalock had previously expressed animosity about discrimination rules and described a training session on disability discrimination as “idiotic.”
Ivanoff and Blalock have both denied they made those comments, though Blalock admitted he did ask Ivanoff “for assurance that the individual was the most qualified candidate in the pool and if the individual had been screened appropriately.”
On July 14, 2015, Davis filed a complaint with UW’s Office of Diversity and Employment Practices and expressed “fear that she would lose her job for reporting the comments” of Ivanoff and Blalock.
In the following days, Miller and deputy general counsel Tara Evans provided legal advice — according to those email’s subject lines — to UW’s discrimination staff in a string of emails.
Miller interviewed Ivanoff and Blalock about their comments July 27, 2015.
Miller told them Davis had filed a complaint and “it would be unlawful for them to retaliate against her.”
Afterword, Davis noticed Ivanoff behaved in an “increasingly dismissive manner” toward her and Blalock allegedly confessed he was “angry” about the complaint.
Filing a disability discrimination complaint is a “protected activity” under both the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the American with Disabilities Act.
On Oct. 9, 2015, then-UW President Dick McGinity implemented a hiring freeze amid a decline in state revenues.
Departments were encouraged to reorganize to save money but were also warned to only eliminate jobs that “are no longer critical to the success operation of the department.”
A memo from UW’s main human resources office stated any reorganization plans “must also demonstrate that retrenchment is not for the purpose of eliminating employees without some level of due process.”
Nell Russell, who helmed the university’s human resources department, testified she was asked by Miller to draft the reorganization plan. The policy temporarily eliminated a rule that required UW’s diversity office to review reorganization plans.
The UW Employee Handbook states any retrenchment plans should be “reviewed by the Office of Diversity and Employment Practices to ensure retrenchment decisions are not related to protected class status.”
In November 2015, Blalock submitted a reorganization plan that eliminated Davis’s position and said the job was “not critical to our primary responsibilities.”
When Davis’s job was created in September 2014, the position was described as “essential to the core mission” of the foundation and “must be filled.”
“With a central staff in excess of 60 people and the process of a six-year strategic plan to reach $100 million in fundraising and the addition of more staff to meet this goal, it is critical the foundation have an overseer of our HR functions,” a staff position request stated before Davis was hired.
UW has acknowledged the reorganization also laid-off an accountant Ivanoff considered firing less than two months earlier.
In the weeks between the implementation of McGinity’s hiring freeze and the submission of a reorganization plan, Miller corresponded with Ivanoff and Blalock via email.
Davis’s attorneys have suggested Miller helped invent a false justification for eliminating Davis’s position.
Her attorneys demanded the contents of the lengthy string of emails be released, which UW has withheld on the grounds of “attorney-client privilege.”
Davis’s attorneys have argued those emails should be released since UW’s attorneys have used their existence to argue Ivanoff and Blalock “exercised reasonable care to ensure that no employee rights were begin violated by the foundation’s reorganization plan.”
In the final investigation report on Davis’s retaliation complaint, Osborn says there was “no evidence of retaliation.”
“The Foundation’s reorganization plan was supported by documentation that demonstrated the ‘clear logic’ for that plan and explained how functions would be continued with existing resources,” Osborn says.
In a July 13 filing, the university’s attorneys said Davis’s counsel has “constructed a fantasy” version of Miller’s role in the reorganization.
Davis’s attorneys argue UW should not be allowed to use the emails as both “a sword and a shield” to combat the retaliation claim.
“Ms. Davis has the right to discover what influence UW’s general counsel used to ensure that Nell Russell and President McGinity approved the Foundation’s reorganization plan without asking a single question, putting at issue the University’s claim of performing due diligence in approving the plan,” the attorneys said.
In a Monday court filing, Davis’s attorney continued to characterize the reorganization as a “illegal subterfuge” of due process.
“That policy evaded review of all retrenchment plans by Jim Osborn’s office, at a time when Osborn had not even completed his investigation of Ms. Davis’s discrimination complaint against Blalock and Ivanoff,” Davis’s attorneys said. “The defendants now rely on the procedure in the temporary policy to claim that they performed due diligence and exercised reasonable care in reviewing the Foundation’s reorganization plan to ensure that no employee rights were being violated, when only Rick Miller knew that Ms. Davis had engaged in protected activity.”
Though he was not required to, Blalock submitted the reorganization plan to the general counsel’s office for review. Russell was responsible for reviewing the plan to ensure “no employee rights are being violated.”
Russell did sign off on the policy, but testified she didn’t know Davis had filed a discrimination complaint four months earlier. Russell said she only found out about Davis’s complaint after the reorganization was complete. She testified that she asked no questions about Blalock’s reorganization plan and relied solely on the plan’s written content to determine no employee rights had been violated.
McGinty has testified the UW Foundation reorganization was the only such plan he reviewed in the wake of his hiring freeze. He said in his deposition that he relied on the general counsel’s advice in determining no due process rights had been infringed upon.
“I assumed that because the proper procedures were being followed and the proper people being informed,” he said.
The lawsuit’s period of discovery — in which evidence is collected — was initially scheduled to end Friday.
However, Judge Kelly Rankin ruled Thursday that Davis’s attorneys can delay their interview with Miller until a decision is made on whether to force UW to release emails in the case.
In August, Ivanoff was dismissed as a defendant from the case after Judge Alan Johnson said there was no evidence to suggest Ivanoff “personally caused the deprivation of any process due” to Davis.
Johnson has kept the door open for Ivanoff to be returned as a defendant in the case if more evidence indicating culpability is discovered.
In May 2017, UW demanded a jury trial. That trial is set for February, though both parties indicated in November they “continue to be open to settlement discussions.”
In legal filings for Ivanoff and Blalock, defense attorneys have argued the “reorganization was an appropriate response to decreased funding and mandates form both the Governor of Wyoming and the President of the University to decrease spending.”
After Davis’s position was eliminated, her job duties were absorbed by the Division of Institutional Advancement.
The reorganization also eliminated other unfilled positions.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission reported in fiscal year 2016 that 28,073 people filed charges with the commission of disability discrimination in the workplace. Despite national campaigns promoting workplace equality, disability claims have trended upwards since 1997.
For a short period from 2002-2006, disability charges decreased, but they resumed an upward trend in 2007, the commission reports.
While the percentage of disability discrimination charges filed with the commission has increased 12 percent since 2003, the percentages of racial and gender discrimination charges have both decreased about a percent since 1997.
