University of Wyoming student representatives are planning to fund a study of the Wyoming Union — a central hub for students on the main campus that houses several services, restaurants, ballrooms and more.
The UW Board of Trustees approved sending out a request for proposals for the Union Visioning Study during its May meeting.
The cap for that study was set at $350,000 and would be paid entirely by ASUW, the university’s student government.
Incoming ASUW President Seth Jones said he is excited to move forward with the plan.
“Other entities on campus that go to help students will be closer and more tight-knit so that way we can collaborate with all these other student groups that are working to help students,” Jones said.
“We’ll be able to work more collaboratively and productively in the future.”
The visioning study will seek to determine the current and future needs of the building that houses the University Store, Copy Center, the Campus Activities Center, Non-Traditional Student Center, Rainbow Resource Center, Student Media and meeting space for symposiums, events and campus groups.
“It’s the living room of campus for students, and we want to make it a place they want to come to,” Vice President for Student Affairs Sean Blackburn said.
“We want to make sure that our dining program supports the union activities as well.”
Built in 1939, the Union sits between Coe Library and Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. It received additions in 1957 and 1972, as well as an extensive remodel and addition in 2002.
The visioning study is launching less than three years after a previous study — issued in May 2016 — examined the current and future needs of the union.
“The prior study was conducted before we had our Strategic Enrollment Management Plan and before we had the University of Wyoming Strategic Plan,” Blackburn said. “And it was also limited to near-term and inexpensive solutions, so it really was only a mark in time of what we could do right away. This one will be a comprehensive 30-year plan, which may include short-term as well as bigger and long-term projects.”
The previous study resulted in two near-term renovations to the Union — a meditation room and the new Veterans Services Center.
While the Veterans Services Center is currently located in a packed string of rooms inside Knight Hall, the third floor of the Wyoming Union is being renovated to accommodate a newer and larger center to serve UW’s veteran student population.
The third floor was previously occupied entirely by Student Media, which will be relegated to a section of the third floor once the veterans center is up and running in fall 2018.
The new visioning study is tentatively scheduled to be presented at the January Board of Trustees meeting. While it is too early to say what the study might specifically entail, Blackburn said understanding what students need and want in their Union is important to many of UW’s goals, such as retaining greater numbers of students through to graduation.
“Students who are engaged with UW, have a place to go, have connections, part of RSOs, part of activities are more likely to be retained and persist to graduation,” Blackburn said. “So, we see the Union as a critical piece of that engagement mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.