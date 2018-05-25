Artificial intelligence and energy production might not be so unrelated, according to a faculty member at the University of Wyoming.
At the Wyoming Energy Summit on Wednesday, Nick Cheney — a visiting assistant professor in UW’s computer science department — discussed some of the ways in which autonomous machines using artificial intelligence might change the energy sector in years to come.
“I’m not a futurist,” Cheney said. “I don’t believe, despite working in AI, that artificial intelligence is a thing that will immediately save us all or doom us all. It comes with its own potential risks and benefits. It’s really good at some problems and not so good at other ones.”
Cheney’s wide-ranging discussion explored emerging technologies, such as robots that use machine learning to locate oil, and artificially intelligent programs capable of extrapolating meaning from million-point data sets.
A large segment of the talk, however, revolved around the concept of the internet of things — the growing total of electronic devices capable of sharing data — and the related concept of smart grids.
“I’d be remiss if I talked about AI and its relation to energy if I didn’t say something about smart grids,” Cheney said. “This is a huge, active area of research.”
A smart grid uses artificial intelligence — often with help from smart meters and other demand-side smart devices — to make the entire system more efficient.
As the internet of things grows more expansive — and smarter — opportunities abound for greater efficiency, Cheney said.
“(Devices) have more computation; they have better sensing,” he said. “We’re able to — just like we trained our robots to go find oil underground or go explore Mars or something like that — we can use deep reinforcement learning to optimize the behavior of each of our individual devices and how they relate to the grid.”
For example, Cheney said, a water heater already uses a tiny degree of smart technology. When it senses its temperature has dropped beneath a certain point, it begins heating. When it senses its temperature exceeds another, higher, certain point, it stops heating.
Adding a smart meter to a water heater, or even a phone charger, could ask the device in question to add the current demand on the grid into its equation.
“We ask them to take into account not only their own state — how full their battery is or how hot their water is — but also look at the state of the grid as a whole, how much supply and demand we have in our system right now,” Cheney said. “By doing this, we can tell our charger to charge our battery during a low time instead of a peak time — where we have flexibility for it.”
He added there are challenges to integrating autonomous machines and artificial intelligence into the grid and into the energy sector more generally — such as learning to trust these systems.
“When we’re making really important decisions in a totally automated way, it’s hard to trust a car driving on the road without someone behind the wheel,” he said. “It’s hard to trust a big heavy machine that’s driving or that’s drilling into something you haven’t totally looked at.”
The Wyoming Energy Summit served as a symposium for exploring the future of carbon-based and other energy and their relation to the Wyoming economy. The summit — also featuring talks by Gov. Matt Mead and an energy journalist and author Robert Bryce — was hosted by Adams Publishing Group, which owns the Laramie Boomerang and its sister papers.
